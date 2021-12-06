Deductions represent an important opportunity to reduce the tax burden of the citizen to a minimum when filing the tax return. Many often think that the only expenses that can be deducted are health or related to housework. Surely these costs represent an important item for many taxpayers, however, there are other types of expenditure that can be downloaded from taxes. The holders of these insurances are entitled to almost 250 euros in deduction but not everyone knows it and it is sufficient to present only the payment receipts.

Lesser known benefits

There are many cases in which it is possible to take advantage of the range of possible deductions and pay less taxes. With regard to medical and health costs, in a previous study we explained how to get more money in deduction using the installment solution. On the other hand, those who have had to face the loss of a loved one and funeral expenses in the family, will be able to benefit from a specific IRPEF deduction. We explained it in the article: “At the end of the year, a tax bonus of approximately 300 euros is due to the heirs who submit this declaration”. As you can see, the dimensions of daily life on which the deductions can fall are really many. For this reason it is sometimes easy to get lost.

There are specific types of insurance whose premium can receive a tax deduction annually. One of these is the life and accident policy. The expenses that the citizen incurs for these types of policies benefit from the 19% personal income tax deduction. This is what art. 15, paragraph 1, letter f, of the TUIR. The maximum amount that can be deducted corresponds to 530 euros, even in the presence of several contracts. This translates into an effective deduction of approximately 100 euros each year. Contracts that are entered into or renewed since 2001 must have the risk of death as an object or the occurrence of a permanent disability of not less than 5%. In the case of the protection of the severely disabled person, the amount of the insurance premium that can be deducted rises to 750 euros.

Another type of insurance on which the deductions are applied concerns contracts that cover the risk of non self-sufficiency in the acts of daily life. In this case, the maximum deductible amount corresponds to € 1,291.14 net of the premiums relating to the risk of death or permanent disability. By making a quick calculation, on such a share, the amount of the personal income tax deduction reaches about 250 euros. In this way, it is possible to renew the premium every year and take advantage of tax breaks.

Deepening

