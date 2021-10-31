The holiday bonus is about to expire, how to use it

Last period to use the holiday bonus. In fact, at the end of the year the concession introduced by the Conte government with the 2020 relaunch decree. Facilitation for families and singles with Isee up to 40 thousand euros, who applied by 31 December 2020.

The bonuses generated so far are approximately 1.8 million for a value of 829 million, less than a third of the 2.6 billion allocated by the Conte government. It’s not all. The coupons actually used were 1.17 million. Over 630 thousand tickets are missing, which can be exploited at the latest by December.

How to use the holiday bonuses already issued?

First of all, let’s start with the value of the bonuses. For families with a dependent child there is a voucher of 500 euros, 300 euros for couples and 150 euros for singles. In all cases theIsee it must be below 40 thousand euros.

The voucher already issued and not yet used, it can be used directly in one Italian accommodation facility. By showing the QR code obtained with the app, you will immediately receive a discount equal to 80 percent of the bonus value. The remaining 20 percent can then be deducted.

Alternatively, the user can use the voucher in the travel agencies or at a tour operator for the payment of a stay in a hotel, campsite, village or bed & breakfast. It is not possible to take advantage of the discount, using online booking platforms. Before payment, it is in fact necessary to verify theadhesion of the structure to the initiative.

The tourism operators can surrender the bonus to banks And providers or use the sum as tax credit.

Criticism of the holiday bonus

According to Luigi Gabriele, president of the association Non-profit consumerism, the holiday bonus «it was not a successful initiative. If it had been, the numbers would have been quite different. The vouchers and money allocated would run out immediately“. And the reason would lie in the procedure. “The mechanism was not clear. From the beginning, both beneficiaries and accommodation facilities struggled to understand how to use vouchers. In addition, it was not possible to use the bonuses for online purchases and only secondarily were the tour operators pulled in. When the process finally became clear, it was no longer possible to issue more vouchers. So now you can only use those already in circulation“.

Ivana Jelinic, president of the Fiavet, the association representing travel and tourism businesses, argues that “the 500 euros of the bonus are certainly a help, but they do not affect the decision to go on vacation or not“.