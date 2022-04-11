The holidays are here and you don’t know what to do… here are some recommendations – El Occidental

The Holy Week and Easter holidays are here and El Occidental recommends some activities to enjoy alone or with your family.

Air Fest Tepa

The whole family will be able to enjoy this event from April 30 to May 1, which will take place in the municipality of Tepatitlán, Jalisco, within the framework of its traditional “Tepabril” festivities. The Air Fest Tepa is a family event with live music, mechanical games, food truck, children’s show, camping area, balloon show, fireworks, magical night and much more.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Tepabril festivities were suspended and now they are back with everything.

hits theaters

With a great cast such as Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, William Dafoe, Alexander Skargard, Anya Taylor Yoy and Bjork, among others, the movie “The Man from the North” arrives in theaters, which this Monday, April 11, will be a function for the press and April 21 will be on all billboards.

It is an epic-historical drama thriller film, with an American-British production, directed by Robert Eggers, with a screenplay co-written by the Icelandic poet and novelist Sjón.

Noble cause

This Monday, April 11 at 7:00 p.m., the television producer Carla Estrada, the actresses Luz Elena González and Zoraida Gómez and the radio host Adriana Corona, will be the luxury godmothers of the gala event with a noble cause such as “Generating cellular life.

Doctor Carlos Miramontes, Alejandro and Mayté organize this gala. The godmothers will parade down the black carpet, where they will talk about their projects. It will take place at the Garden restaurant located at 208 Chapultepec Avenue.

I have a monster in my pocket

On April 23 at 1:00 p.m., the children’s play “I have a monster in my pocket” will be presented at the Diana Theater, which is about Inés, an 11-year-old girl who faces puberty with a series of fears and complexes. One day she changes his life, because she finds in her pocket a monster that grows day by day, becoming uncontrollable.

Inés must find a strategy to prevent her monster from continuing to grow and harm the people around her and herself. The way she solves it is an invitation for boys and girls to talk about what they think and feel to prevent what they don’t say from becoming a threat in the future for them and the people around them.

museums

Theorems / black paintings by Goya, an exhibition that is presented on Tuesdays and Sundays at the Ex Convento del Carmen located at Avenida Juárez 638, in downtown Guadalajara. It is a research project on the Black Paintings of

Francisco de Goya raises research questions about the spatiality of the works. Every Thursday the researchers will have the Open Workshop to share the progress of their work with the public from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.