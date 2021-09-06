The holidays are over, the TV series are coming

The trauma of the end of summer invariably affects everyone, from those forced to go back to school to those who have to put their flip flops aside to get back to work. Yet, as always, the season seems to want to at least plug the wound with a vast array of television and streaming products on the way. We have selected some of the key products for you to help you make the transition easier.

The paper house

The highlight is certainly the fifth season of “La Casa di carta”, the first volume of which will be available on Netflix starting Friday, September 3, while for the second we will have to wait until December 3. Do we really need to explain to you what it consists of? If so, to avoid spoilers, it is enough to know that it all starts with an ambitious robbery attempt at the Spanish Mint, by armed and masked criminals with the names of cities.

Turning Point

Let’s move from series to docu-series, because the anniversary of September 11 is upon us and “Turning point” deals rigorously with the events of almost 20 years ago and the consequences that the attack had on the world and on the US foreign policy.

Lucifer

From 10 September the final season returns to the saga of the famous fallen angel, now almost a divinity, committed to looking for a place in 21st century Los Angeles after having abandoned the underworld and always tormented by the relationship with the Father, so much so as to push him on the bed of a therapist.

The morning show

Let's move on to Apple TV, where "The morning show" returns in mid-September, a drama set in the world of television journalism now in its second season. Protagonists Jennifer Lawrence and Reese Witherspooon between internal rivalries, obsession with listening and current affairs. If it still does not convince you, know it is one of the favorite series of the director of Teleticino Sacha Dalcol.

Schumacher

Let’s go back to Netflix and move on to sport: on the 15th a documentary dedicated to Michael Schumacher, Ferrari champion in Formula 1 and severely weakened by an unfortunate fall on skis, will make his debut. The project is to follow the story of the 7-time world champion by showing his main stages, both as a rider and as a man.

Sex Education

Another confirmation, with hotter tones, for Sex Education, which reaches its third year. In the popular television series Otis, the adolescent son of a sexologist who is too open on the subject, he finds himself giving advice to his classmates, thus allowing him to gradually overcome his own problems in the intimate sphere. In this new season Otis will react to the end of his relationship by opening up to casual sex, while the new principal Hope will try to raise the level, low, of the school.