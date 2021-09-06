The Hollars, plot, cast and curiosities of the film with Anna Kendrick and John Krasinski – Tvzap

The comedy that also stars Richard Jenkins and Margo Martindale on air on Sunday 10 November at 10pm on Rai3

New television passage for the bittersweet film The Hollars, back on the air Sunday 10 November, from 22.00 onwards on Rai3 (it is broadcast following a special dedicated to the AIRC and the importance of scientific research in eradicating cancer). The two protagonists are the solid Anna Kendrick and John Krasinski: the latter, in addition to being the husband of the splendid Emily Blunt, has recently also become the official face of Jack Ryan (series seen on Amazon Prime Video). Krasinksi is also particularly attached to this film, in which he took part in the double role of director and actor.

The Hollars, the plot and the cast

John Hollar (precisely John Krasinski) is an aspiring artist who lives in New York with his girlfriend Rebecca (played by Anna Kendrick) but is forced to return to his hometown in the center of the United States for a delicate intervention on his mother’s brain ( Margo Martindale). Back home John is forced to confront his father Don (Richard Jenkins) again and most of all reunites with his never forgotten ex played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

The Hollars, curiosity

John Krasinski in 2006 had been placed on the list of the sexiest men in the world.

John Krasinski is married to actress Emily Blunt and the wedding was celebrated in 2010 in Cernobbio on Lake Como.

The film did not have a great success at the box office, grossing just $ 1.1 million in the United States.