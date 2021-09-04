THE HOLLARS, RAI 3 / Streaming video of the film with Anna Kendrick (10 November)

The Hollars

he tells how “three men are faced with a difficult moment of transition. The comedy is modest, but effective thanks to the good writing and also to a cast that is totally right ”. Marianna Cappi awarded the film with 3 stars out of the 5 made available to MyMovies. He adds: “Gender is also a feature of the film. Not to resist tears, to denounce total addiction to the other sex and to exceed in hysterical outbursts out of place conversations and nocturnal head shots “. The film is very interesting from several points of view even if the limits are evident. Younger audiences may need an adult to understand the film well and avoid problems in emotionally strong scenes. The Hollars airs in the late evening on Rai 3, click here for the trailer, and we could also follow it in live streaming by clicking here. (adj. by Matteo Fantozzi)

In the cast Anna Kendrick

airs today, Sunday 10 November, starting at 22.00 on Rai 3. The direction is entrusted to John Krasinski and the film was released in theaters in 2016. The cast includes the participation of the same director, John Krasinski, in the role of protagonist John. Together with him Anna Kendrick, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Sharlto Copley, Richard Jenkins, Charlie Day and Randall Park.

The Hollars, the plot of the film

it tells the story of John Hollan, a provincial artist living in New York. For some time he has been in an artistic crisis, he is no longer able to paint and his personal life is a disaster: he is engaged to the beautiful Rebecca, he is expecting a child from her but does not feel ready for fatherhood. John hasn’t had a relationship with his family for a long time but at a certain point he is contacted by his brother who tells him that his mother has a tumor and probably doesn’t have much left to live. The boy thus decides to leave both New York and Rebecca for a while and to go to his mother: the goal is not only to spend as much time as possible with his mother in an attempt to reconcile but above all to distance himself from his life. current to understand if it is actually what you want. John escaped from the province he was born in because he always found his family stuffy and crazy. In fact, he is welcomed by brothers, sisters-in-law, nephews, uncles and many other weird and bizarre characters of this extended family. She also meets her first love again, Stacy, who is now engaged and about to marry a very jealous man who is her mother’s nurse: Stacy has never forgotten him and is relentlessly trying to win him back despite her boyfriend. said he is expecting a child from another woman. In the tragicomic events that will follow during his stay at home, John will have the opportunity to grow and discover many things not only about himself but also about his family. The tragedy that will follow shortly thereafter will be an opportunity to rediscover the unity of the family but also to understand the importance of the roots and of the family he is about to create with Rebecca who in the meantime has joined him at her mother’s house so as not to make him miss the moment of delivery.

