the Hollywood actors who destroyed the most cars

Rivalry worthy of the greatest sports: it is not Messi against Cristiano Ronaldo , but another eternal challenge between giants … of action cinema. The rules of the game are few, indeed it is one: who destroyed the most cars in their own films. Vin Diesel and Bruce Willis they made the fortune of the movie houses, but they also caused a huge amount of incidents on film and production costs .

THE TOP 10

The Top 10 opens with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, on par with Jason StathamFormer Hollywood actor wrestler and Fast & Furious co-star – Hobbs & Shaw boast 18 vehicles destroyed on-screen. Tom Cruise just a step above, with 19 cars destroyed thanks largely to his alter ego Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible. Eighth Nicholas Cage, with 22 “kills” in 10 films: the first was a Ferrari during a chase in “The Rock”, 1996. Could not miss James Bond in the Top 10: Daniel Craig destroyed 24 cars in just four movies as the world’s most famous secret agent. In sixth position we find Tom Hardy, who sent as many as 29 cars to the junkyard, while driving only two: the film’s fault is mostly Venom, who alone pulverized 13.

ON THE PODIUM TERMINATOR

In fifth place Keanu Reeves, who has 30 cars on his conscience in six films: his John Wick, alone, is guilty of 17 motorized victims. Just off the podium Matt Damon, which travels to 35 car murders: the Jason Bourne saga is the one that consecrated the actor as a “serial car killer”. Exceptional podium, with a bronze medal for Arnold Schwarznegger and the beauty of 52 destructions: a long career in action movies or in the futuristic Terminator-like, which in a single chapter of the saga has killed 13.

Loading... Advertisements

FAST & FURIOUS OR DIE HARD?

At the top of the rankings is an intense war: 60 victims for Bruce Willis, 61 for the leader Vin Diesel. A rivalry that goes on film after film, in the most disparate ways: the ranking takes into account every way in which a car is destroyed, therefore accidents, weapons, monsters, creative solutions. If Willis is remembered for one of the most expensive scenes in cinema with the destruction of 18 cars (including a Lamborghini) in “Die Hard – A good day to die”, Diesel is the undisputed hero for lovers of this type of cinema thanks to the Fast & Furious saga. Only Dominic Toretto, the main character of the franchise, has collected 30!

Fast & Furious, Canada’s record collection of replica cars