The Hollywood celebrity who eats tarantulas, worms and crickets

In recent years, celebrity diets have become an example to follow for millions of people. Hundreds of headlines point out the secrets of celebrities to show off a figure of ten. Keto diet, vegan diet, intermittent fasting, ‘the zone’ diet, macrobiotic diet, and even Kim Kardashian’s ‘suicide’ diet have become popular in recent years, although the recommendation of a specialist before starting any diet is important .

However, one of the most beautiful women in the Hollywood industry has decided to follow a somewhat eccentric diet by including some insects in her diet. This is the well-known Angelina Jolie. The 46-year-old actress has decided to lead a healthy lifestyle, staying away from any factor that can harm her body, such as caffeine, sugar and tobacco. Also, the actress of “Maleficent” has included some insects in her diet, since she considers them a source of quality protein. However, she does not usually consume them regularly, since it is not usual to find half a kilo of crickets in the supermarket.



Angelina Jolie

As reported by the ABC newspaper in a report, Brad Pitt’s ex has followed a strange diet that is based on the consumption of insects such as worms, crickets and tarantulas… and we thought we had seen it all. In addition, this insect-based protein intake is combined with the regular consumption of coconut oil and with physical training, of course.

According to ABC, “the actress began to flirt with this style of eating the first time she visited Cambodia, the birthplace of her son Maddox.” The actress developed this habit of eating insects as a survival technique. Since she stayed in Cambodia for two weeks and she also met with some Afghan refugees in Pakistan to share her poor living conditions and her rudimentary work. After her visit, the actress decided to donate a million dollars to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), this being the largest donation UNHCR had ever received from a celebrity or “private individual”.

A few years later, in 2017, Angelina Jolie decided to return to Cambodia, but this time with all her children. On this trip, the “Eternals” actress decided to share her strange culinary tastes with her children, although they did not seem very excited about it. In one video, the actress can be seen eating a tarantula, stating that “it actually tastes really good.” After the tarantula, the actress decided to continue with the other entrees, which included some scorpions and cockroaches as part of the exotic menu. Although it is true that most of Angelina Jolie’s children did not dare to follow in their mother’s footsteps by eating any insect that you presented to her, one of them did dare to taste one of these insects and apparently she did not think too disgusting, since he confessed that due to their crispy texture “they resemble French fries”.