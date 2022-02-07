the Hollywood elite among the worst of the year

Among the protagonists of the funny Golden Raspberry Awards there is definitely Jared Leto engaged in two categories: for worst supporting actor and for worst couple, paired with his Italian accent or his “17-pound latex face” for the role of Paolo Gucci in “House of Gucci” “. Ben Affleck is also nominated for Worst Supporting Actor, for the part of him in “The Last Duel”.

Worthy of note the double nomination for both Amy Adams for “The woman at the window” and for “Caro Evan Hansen” and for LeBron Jameswhile for Bruce Willis the jury set up a new special category: the entire 2021 film year which saw the actor involved in eight films, “American Siege”, “Apex”, “Cosmic Sin”, “Deadlock”, ” Fortress “,” Out of Death “,” Survive the Game “and” Midnight in the Switchgrass “.

The nominations:

WORST FILM

Diana the Musical

Infinite

Karen

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The Woman in the Window

WORST ACTOR

Scott Eastwood / Dangerous

Roe Hartrampf (As Prince Charles) Diana the Musical

LeBron James / Space Jam: A New Legacy

Ben Platt / Dear Evan Hansen

Mark Wahlberg / Infinite

WORST ACTRESS

Amy Adams / The Woman in the Window

Jeanna de Waal / Diana the Musical

Megan Fox / Midnight in the Switchgrass

Taryn Manning / Karen

Ruby Rose / Vanquish

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams / Dear Evan Hansen

Sophie Cookson / Infinite

Erin Davie (As Camilla) Diana the Musical

Judy Kaye (As BOTH Queen Elizabeth & Barbara Cartland) Diana the Musical

Taryn Manning / Every Last One of Them

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ben Affleck / The Last Duel

Nick Cannon / The Misfits

Mel Gibson / Dangerous

Gareth Keegan (As James Hewitt, the Muscle-Bound Horse Trainer) Diana the Musical

Jared Leto / House of Gucci

COULD IT BE INTERESTING FOR YOU: