the Hollywood elite among the worst of the year

Among the protagonists of the funny Golden Raspberry Awards there is definitely Jared Leto engaged in two categories: for worst supporting actor and for worst couple, paired with his Italian accent or his “17-pound latex face” for the role of Paolo Gucci in “House of Gucci” “. Ben Affleck is also nominated for Worst Supporting Actor, for the part of him in “The Last Duel”.
Worthy of note the double nomination for both Amy Adams for “The woman at the window” and for “Caro Evan Hansen” and for LeBron Jameswhile for Bruce Willis the jury set up a new special category: the entire 2021 film year which saw the actor involved in eight films, “American Siege”, “Apex”, “Cosmic Sin”, “Deadlock”, ” Fortress “,” Out of Death “,” Survive the Game “and” Midnight in the Switchgrass “.
The nominations:
WORST FILM
Diana the Musical
Infinite
Karen
Space Jam: A New Legacy
The Woman in the Window
WORST ACTOR
Scott Eastwood / Dangerous
Roe Hartrampf (As Prince Charles) Diana the Musical
LeBron James / Space Jam: A New Legacy
Ben Platt / Dear Evan Hansen
Mark Wahlberg / Infinite
WORST ACTRESS
Amy Adams / The Woman in the Window
Jeanna de Waal / Diana the Musical
Megan Fox / Midnight in the Switchgrass
Taryn Manning / Karen
Ruby Rose / Vanquish
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Amy Adams / Dear Evan Hansen
Sophie Cookson / Infinite
Erin Davie (As Camilla) Diana the Musical
Judy Kaye (As BOTH Queen Elizabeth & Barbara Cartland) Diana the Musical
Taryn Manning / Every Last One of Them
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Ben Affleck / The Last Duel
Nick Cannon / The Misfits
Mel Gibson / Dangerous
Gareth Keegan (As James Hewitt, the Muscle-Bound Horse Trainer) Diana the Musical
Jared Leto / House of Gucci
