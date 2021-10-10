The Hollywood Grifter: The actor who took Tinseltown for a spin on a Ponzi scheme

IIt’s the story of an eccentric in Hollywood who reads like a weird movie script. But this true story left Tinseltown wondering how an unknown fringe player fooled millions of many out-of-town investors in hopes of making money from the boom in streaming platforms like Netflix and HBO.

Last week, Zachary Horowitz, a B-movie actor with a zest for the high life, pleaded guilty to a title fraud charge, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. But beyond the dry legal action of his argument, something more – though not necessarily new – has been learned about the hunger for content and profit in the perennial global capital of the film industry.

Horowitz – who worked under the stage name Zach Avery – claimed to be in the business of researching and licensing Spanish-language movies and TV series to Netflix and HBO. But according to the FBI, he actually ran a five-year, multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme that defrauded wealthy private investors with at least $ 227 million.

Like many before him, including the infamous Wall Street scammer Bernie Madoff, the scheme was based partly on the criminality of the criminal and partly on the greed of his investors. Like Madoff, Horowitz promised unlikely returns on investment loans.

But there was something else: the unspeakable call of Hollywood.

It’s an old story, of course, with institutions and individuals hoping to cash in on the film industry and discover, as always, that Hollywood is a small-town industry, even in an age of globalization and billion-dollar streaming services. , working on who you know.

Originally from Indiana, Horowitz graduated from the University of Chicago with a degree in psychology and arrived in Los Angeles. In the 2019 cover story for Swagger, the actor said he moved in “with just his dog, some bags and a big dream” and with the support of hairstylist Mallory Hagedorn, whom he later married.

Horowitz Hired an acting coach And went to the test track. The portions were meager. But he met a potential producer, Julio Hallivis, and they created a company, 1inMM Productions (“One in a Million”) that planned to finance low-budget sci-fi and horror films with plum roles for “Zach Avery”.

He has appeared in numerous direct films, including Hell is Where the Home Is, The Last Moment of Clarity (2020), White Crow (2018), Hackers and the Devil Below, And Agriculture (2018) starring Kate Beckinsale and directed by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje.

Farming, directed by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, left, and played by Kate Beckinsale, right, was also played by Zach Avery, aka Zachary Horwitz. Photography: Eric Bendzic / Rex / Shutterstock

But some contradictory aspects of Howitz’s acting life didn’t return, including a $ 6 million Westside mansion with a showroom, gym, and 1,000-bottle cellar. Fly on a private jet, enjoy expensive cars and a subscription to luxury watches and high-speed weekends in Las Vegas. In court documents, his former friends said he often bought court seats at Lakers games and once tried to offer the waitress $ 5,000.

“Every Hollywood cheater has a personality,” says Los Angeles-based investigative journalist Alison Hope Weiner. “It’s where you can become what you want to become. Horowitz understood the importance of the image. He looked at the part, people can look like he’s flying around, and it works really well, and that’s how it works. “

The scheme began in October 2014, when investment firms began entering into a series of six- or 12-month bills with 1inMM Capital. Each note was supposed to provide money to 1inMM Capital for the rights to a particular film.

In one case, the Chicago-based group lent $ 1.4 million to buy the rights to an Italian film, Lucia’s Grace, and resell it to Netflix for distribution in Chile, Argentina, Brazil and dozens of other countries. Investors promised to pay back $ 2 million a year later.

To prevent its investors from suspecting something was wrong, Horowitz filed bogus license agreements, as well as bogus distribution agreements with Netflix and HBO, which contain forged or bogus signatures.

But the scheme began to crumble in 2019 when Horowitz was unable to meet investor redemption requests and it became clear that his claim of “strong relationships” with streaming platforms was a lie.

Says Brian Michael, a King & Spalding attorney representing three of Horowitz’s friends in Chicago, who has alerted the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Horowitz ran a bank through a respected national firm focused on customer service in the entertainment industry, had a major global law firm representing 1inMM, created a full suite of seemingly original documents and communications between 1inMM, HBO and Netflix, and had previously repaid millions. on time loans, adds Michael.

Federal Grand Jury Indicted Horowitz in May for five counts of securities fraud, six counts of electronic fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft. Under a plea deal last week, he admitted to defrauding more than 250 investors: the Chicago trio, along with their parents, grandparents, siblings and in-laws.

Zachary Horowitz, also known as “Zach Avery”. Photo: WENN Rights Ltd / Alamy

Horowitz was arrested at dawn on April 6 when FBI agents broke into the house. His wife Mallory soon filed for divorce, saying in court that her husband “was cheating on and manipulating me and everyone around him, and he was not the person I thought he was.”

According to the SEC complaint, in order to delay payments to investors, primarily $ 490 million Chicago investors, Avery “fabricated email communications with HBO reps and fake collection accounts allegedly showing available funds from HBO. and Netflix for distribution “.

United States District Judge Jean B. Rosenbluth in indicting Howitz: “A lot of money is missing here.” “His understanding is that the investigation is ongoing,” says Brian Michael.

Perhaps the most interesting question is not how Horowitz succeeded in the scam, but in the broader conditions of the film and television industry. It might not have worked at all if it was connected to work consistently.

But streaming platforms spend billions on content in a battle to increase subscriptions, and for every White Lotus or The Squid Game, there are thousands of shows, in every language and every audience, that never reach Netflix’s algorithmic customers. or HBO. Addressing the page is there to keep people on the platform.

As estimated, Operators’ spending on producing and licensing new entertainment content (excluding sports) increased by 16.4% in 2020 to $ 220.2 billion. The Walt Disney Company alone has spent $ 28.6 billion and total spending on streaming content is projected to exceed a quarter trillion this year.

“To deceive his victims, Horowitz exploited fake documents and communications, as well as the fact that they are sophisticated and trusted platforms known in the market to aggressively acquire content,” says Michael.

According to Hope Weiner, the scam has been based as much on people falling in love with Horowitz’s lifestyle traps as it is on the ambiguity around fast-growing streaming platforms – and how few people understand how it works.

“It’s like a dotcom boom. There is incredible competition between these services, everyone wants to get in and there is a lot of talk about how much money is being made. Perhaps the global nature of the business has made it easy for people to lie, but people also forget that this is a city, ”Weiner said.

Several years ago, investor investor Jho Low entered the city with millions linked to the 1MDB sovereign wealth fund scandal in Malaysia. He funded The Wolf of Wall Street, the three-hour epic of bad behavior, starring Leonardo DiCaprio. The actor and his friends traveled for a double New Year’s Eve to California and then Australia, buying art and settling down widely throughout the city.

But the latest scandal has little to do with Jho Low’s criminal prowess on the red carpet. “Horowitz was dealing with people who weren’t intelligent,” says Hope Weiner. “Someone from Los Angeles asks, ‘Who is this guy, what he produced, who knows.’” Well, he’s an actor. What then? ‘”

But – this is Hollywood – there is always someone trying to take their shame.

Orson Oblowitz, director of Trespanders, a 2018 Malibu horror film in which the actor writhes in a swimming pool with a large dagger in his stomach, told the Los Angeles Times that he was not impressed with Horowitz’s acting, but he hoped that the scandal could give his film a cult status.

“It’s great,” Oblowitz told the newspaper. “This man doesn’t seem like the mind of criminals to me. I’m surprised.”