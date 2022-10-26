The Hollywood mega star who will run the New York marathon

The race will take place on November 6 and among the 50,000 runners there will be a famous actor who will run to benefit his foundation.

Each edition there are several celebrities who choose to participate in the great marathons, generally for charity. Have you ever crossed the finish line? Alanis Morissette, Alicia Keys, Pamela Anderson, Ethan Hawke, Edward Norton, Ryan Reynolds, and tennis players James Blake and Caroline Wozniacki.

This year, the big star will be none other than Ashton Kutcher, who will try to complete the 42,192 meters to raise money for his non-profit organization that seeks to combat child sexual abuse online.

The 44-year-old actor rose to fame as Michael Kelso on the sitcom That ’70s Show, he was also the creator and host of MTV’s Punk’d, worked on Two and a Half Men, and particularly stood out in romantic comedies such as Just Married, Much Like Love, among other. He was married to the actress for many years. Demi Moore and now he is in a relationship with Mila Kuniswith whom he is the father of two.

THE FOUNDATION

Justly, It was with his ex-wife that he decided to create THORN, its foundation, 15 years ago, while watching a television report. “He was shocked and baffled by the fact that this was happening in the world and people weren’t jumping up and saying, ‘We have to fix this right now!’ My ex-wife and I looked at each other and said, ‘We have to fix this right now,’ and we established and founded the ADN organization, which is now called Thorn. I spent about five years researching the problem globally, nationally, researching human trafficking. We found that 75% of child sex transactions occurred online.”

“I thought: ‘Well, I invest in a lot of tech companies and I know a lot of founders and entrepreneurs in the space.… We brought together a group of smart people and we’re building software that’s now used around the world and in all 50 states in the United States to help prioritize caseloads for law enforcement,” he told the magazine. People.

RUN TO HELP

“Doing this in the context of the New York Marathon opens it up in a way where you’re like, ‘Okay, well, let’s talk about the marathon first,’ because people like to talk about running a marathon. When we talk about that first , a bridge is created to have a conversation about this, to talk about the talk that parents should have with their children“, says about the care that adults should have regarding the management of social networks in minors and requests to send photographs that feeds the circuit of online abuse.

OTHER FAMOUS

He will not be the only one -although perhaps the most famous- of the celebrities who will run on November 6 through the five bridges. Ellie Kemper, actress from The Office (as Erin) and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will also do it for the first time.