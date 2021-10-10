News

The Hollywood mentality is too sexist

L‘actress Reese Witherspoon, 41, lashes out at Hollywood. “AND terribly sexist”Said the Academy Award winner, who has a 26-year career and more than 55 films behind him. “I got tired of being the only woman on set, which happens most of the time.” There is also a particular term that defines this situation: “In jargon it is called the Smurfs syndrome,” explained Witherspoon, “because the Smurfs are a hundred, all males, and there is only one woman, Smurfette.”

85th Academy Awards - Arrivals
The actress and producer of the series Big Little Lies she recently vented with The Hollywood Reporter, stating that “we women are not just someone’s wives and girlfriends, terrible roles for me, but we are living, breathing, thinking beings“.

To the Sunday Mirror the actress, Oscar Prize as a leading actress for the movie Walk the line (2005), has also stated that she is really excited about the subject because “things must absolutely change: I know very talented actresses playing wives and girlfriends in ungrateful roles, not up to them”.

serietv32

The cast of the TV series “Big Little Lies”

In the series Big Little Lies “We have the opportunity to show the full spectrum of human emotions that women have,” she explained, “and more generally we should start bringing women and their everyday reality into movies, we really have to do it. We need to talk about women’s experiences, even if the themes are heavy, such as domestic violence, sexual assaults, motherhood, romance, infidelity or divorce ”.

To the American actress, mom from Tennessee, 4, had by the second husband Jim Toth, Ava, 17, and Deacon, 12, had by her ex-husband Ryan Philippe, we need to “make people understand how important women are for the world, and we can do it by telling their lives”.

To make this desire to fight germinate in her for equal roles it was his mother Betty (pediatric nurse, ed), who raised two children, she and her older brother John, while taking a PhD from college. “My mother was a great source of inspiration“, Declared the protagonist of Legally Blonde, “And I took my work ethic from her. She is a dynamic woman with an iron will, always present for us children. Her dedication to being a working mother is something I’ve always respected and tried to emulate. And I hope my children think the same thing about me ”.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED


