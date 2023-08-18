The ‘Hollywood Peel’, a new skin exfoliating treatment

There are a number of techniques that we use to try Remove dead skin cells and cleanse deeply Our color The goal is to keep the pores free of waste to reduce the risk of blockage and inflammation thus preventing the appearance of pimples and blackheads. With this cleaning, we not only guarantee aesthetic well-being, but we also manage to minimize the possibility of infection and skin problems (irritation, inflammation, redness…).

One of these techniques is due to which it is becoming popular TIC Toc already known as ‘Hollywood Peel’ one of two ‘Charcoal Peel’, which involves the application of activated carbon to the cream, supplemented with laser light. This treatment is already very popular among some celebrities like Angelina Jolie and the Kardashian sisters, hence its name, so there are already many beauty and grooming centers around the world that offer it. Do you want to know how it works and what are its benefits? We tell you!

What is the Hollywood Peel made up of?

The first step of the Hollywood Peel is to apply a thin layer of activated carbon In the cream all over the face, a distinctive ingredient and cleanser for its deep black color, able to eliminate the oily texture of the skin and cleanse the pores. The charcoal works during this treatment chromophore To absorb the power of UV light. After this the qualified personnel of the beauty center will apply laser light With short shots on a layer of activated carbon with a specific indicator.

Hollywood Peel improves skin tone and elasticity and manages to reduce excess sebum

Thus, the properties of activated carbon penetrate the layers of the skin and get exfoliate pores In a very effective way when they receive laser light: the carbon vaporizes along with the dead cells. After this, the light is applied again, but this time without the layer of charcoal cream. Here the temperature of the laser is increased slightly to excite it. collagen production It is naturally present in the skin and thus promotes the regeneration of skin tissue.

In addition to this deep cleansing and skin regeneration is achieved, Hollywood Peel Improves tone and elasticity of the skin even get reduce excess sebum And, as a result, the patient will get less acne and look more youthful. Similarly, the technique manages to reduce hyperpigmentation spots with permanent results.

Is it a painless process?

this process must be completely painless And during its execution there is no discomfort in the skin. Plus, it doesn’t require recovery time or prior preparation, just be mindful of sun exposure during the weeks before getting a session. However, a video has gone viral on TikTok in which a young woman undergoes this treatment and apart from being painful, it leaves her with scars on her skin afterward.

Alvaro Platon (@alvaroplaton)influencer TIC Toc An expert in dermopharmacy and cosmetics, he has shared a video that has already been viewed over 2.1 million times in which he warns that this technology will not be well implemented. “What they’ve done to this poor girl is all wrong,” he explains, “it shouldn’t burn or hurt like a peel.” Therefore, remember the importance of going to professional and certified centers with the aim of guaranteeing health and safety.