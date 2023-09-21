The Hollywood Reporter reveals the top 25 best actors in 2023, includes a Mexican in the top 10 – Publimetro Mexico

September 21, 2023 at 07:22.

Latin music is taking off all over the world. hollywood reporter Has published the top 25 most influential artists in 2023 and two are in the top 10 with the presence of Latinos Mexican rapper featherweight.

The Best 25 of 2023 list was reviewed on Indy 505’s X (formerly Twitter) account. Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift are the three women on the podium. In fact, you have to go all the way to fifth place to find the first guy on the list, which in this case is South Korean Jungkook.

There are only two men in the top 10. Among the female talents dominating the scene, Peso Pluma ranks as the ninth most influential artist of 2023. Before the Mexican rapper, in seventh place we find the Colombian Carol G.

Peso Pluma, real name Hassan Emilio Cabande Laiza, is a 23-year-old Mexican rapper, singer and songwriter. He was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco and started making music at the age of 15.

His fame increased tremendously. In 2022, she released her first single, “Ela Baila Sola”, which became a viral hit on social media. The song was commercially successful and reached number one on the Mexican charts.

In 2023, Peso Pluma released his debut album, “El Belicón”. The album was an even bigger success than their first single, reaching number one on the charts in Mexico and the United States.

The rise of Paso Pluma is evidence of the growing interest in urban style in Mexico. He is one of the most popular artists in the country and his music has been loved by audiences around the world.