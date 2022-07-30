The Hollywood stars who fell in love and married one of their fans

Many great figures of the international artistic environment were conquered by their fans. (Photos: REUTERS)

Romantic love stories don’t just exist in movies.so they showed Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who after approximately 20 years since their thunder met again and in just under a year they decided to get married. Although their torrid romance shocked millions causing many to believe in love again, they are not the only Hollywood stars who have sparked sighs with their relationship.

For years hundreds of fans have dreamed of meeting their favorite artists to have the opportunity to hug them, exchange some words of admiration, compliments, get a photo or an autograph and many have achieved it. Nevertheless, some went further by fulfilling their most remote desire, conquering them and uniting their lives in marriage, although sometimes the end was not as expected.

Here is a recount of the Hollywood stars who fell in love with their fans and did not remain just an unattainable dream.

Anne Hathaway and her husband at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. (REUTERS/Stephane Mahe)

Anne Hathaway, star of The princess’s Diary (2001) changed fiction for reality when in 2008 he met Adam Shulman, a film producer who had previously declared himself a fan. After approximately four years of courtship, the lovers married at a private residence located in big surCalif.

Back then, Valentino Garavani came out of retirement specifically to craft the ideal wedding dress for the New York interpreter, who not only wore it with elegance, she also set a trend with a spectacular veil that accompanied a thick ribbon as an accessory.

The ceremony was a complete success and is considered the beginning of their solid marriage. Though this 2022 will be 10 years of that special dayeverything seems to indicate that their relationship is going from strength to strength and they continue to build beautiful memories with their children Jonathan (6 years old) and Jack (3 years old).

The couple will be married for 20 years next 2023. (Instagram photo: @adamsandler)

The story of Adam Sandler and Jacqueline Titone cannot be counted without the stellar participation of Rob Schneider. It was the 90’s when the American interpreter -who at that time was taking her first steps in the industry- got a role in Gigolo by accident, where he quickly sympathized with the protagonist. It was thanks to her conversations that the soccer fan of the Tigers Club He found out about the admiration that his partner felt for his dear friend, he even knew some dialogues from the movies he had made up to that moment.

Rob Schneider decided to do something about it and just a few months later he invited her to audition for A cool dad, where he finally met his crush. The chemistry arose instantly, as Adam Sandler fell in love with Jackie’s personality and beauty. They were married in 2003 and currently have two children: Saddie and Sunny..

The actress and the producer were married in 2008. (Photo: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

Many fans of the comics created by Stan Lee and Jacky Kirby were amazed by the first film adaptation of The Fantastic Four starring Jessica Alba, Chris Evans, Michael Chiklis and Ioan Gruffudd, even hoped that the romance between the invisible woman Y the elastic man transcended the big screen, but it did not happen that way.

Nevertheless, Jessica Alba he did find love during the filming of the tape, because between sets and forums he met Cash Garner Warren, a renowned American producer who at that time worked as a production assistant. Like many people, he had a crush on the beautiful actress and did not miss her chance, he soon asked her out. After four years of dating, they said yes and built a beautiful family with their three children: Honor, Haven and Hayes.

The actor fell for the charms of Sandra, Sibi Blazic’s real name. (Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Batman he couldn’t escape from love either, at the end of the 20th century he met the person who would become the mother of his two children: Emmeline and Joseph. This is Sibi Blazic, an American actress who during her first years in the artistic world worked as an assistant to Winona Ryder. In fact, It was thanks to that job that he managed to meet his fantasy love, Christian bale.

Chemistry blossomed between recording sets and they soon decided to take their relationship to the next step. Since they got married in the year 2000, they are considered one of the most solid marriages in the international artistic environment.

Their romance lasted six years. (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

The renowned artists are also fans of their colleagues and although he is more likely to coincide with those who like him, his approaches are no less surprising, this happened between Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise. Since she was a child, the protagonist of antics of a princess (2004) dreamed of meeting the New Yorker -who is 17 years older than her-, because he was her platonic love and she did not miss any of his films.

Due to works of destiny they coincided in 2005 and between criticisms for their notable age difference, they began a torrid romance. Their relationship escalated very quickly and just a few months later they got married. From that moment on, every time they went out together, they attracted attention, as the young actress became the envy of the millions of fans that the actor had.

In 2006 they also welcomed their only daughter together, Suri.who is currently 18 years old. Although her marriage seemed honey on flakes They separated in 2012 supposedly due to differences.

Alice Kim was 19 years old when she married the renowned American actor. (Photo: Grosby)

the protagonist of the legend of the treasure (2004), Counterface (1997) and the last prophecy (2014), to mention a few films that he has starred in during his long career, opened his heart to a fan after his stormy separation from his first wife, Patricia Arquetteand its separation from Lisa-Marie Presley. It was during the early years of the 21st century that she met Alice Kim, who was then a young actress looking for an opportunity.

The interpreter considered herself a fan of Nicolas when she met him and, like other followers of big stars, she took advantage of her opportunity to have a date. The actor fell in love with Alice and the sparks led them to marry in 2004. During their marriage they fathered Kal-El and although they used to keep their relationship stable, they divorced in 2016.

After Alice, Nicolas Cage married Erika Koike -they annulled their marriage in 2019- and in 2021 he joined his life in marriage with Riko Shibata.

The actors of the main cast of “Harry Potter” are not yet married. (Photo: Instagram)

The film adaptation of Harry Potter It is considered one of the most successful in the history of the seventh art. It was 20 years ago when he conquered an entire generation and although history currently took another course with Fantastic Animals, his iconic characters are still remembered. Such is the case of Matthew Lewis, who brought to life Neville Longbottom.

The orphan what was about to be the chosen one married a fan in 2018 and are currently happily married. In accordance with TMZ, Angela Jones was working at the Universal Studios park located in Orlando when she met Lewis during a special event organized for fans of the saga and where the child star was presented.

The crush was immediate and they began their romantic love story. Months later, they traveled to Paris, where Matthew surprised his partner with an engagement ring in front of the Eiffel Tower.

