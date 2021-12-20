the holographic one of Camila Cabello

There is no other more magical New Year’s Eve night and for the occasion the imperative is to shine starting with the makeup, so let’s go ahead with the perfect eye makeup to show off to dance the night away with friends and greet 2021 in the most beautiful way. sparkling that there is. To give us the beauty inspiration for New Year 2021 2022 we thought Camila Cabello with her holographic eye makeup directly from the 90s, easy to replicate and ready to conquer you thanks to its iridescent dress that is inspired by the pastel rainbow look that characterizes the unicorn.

The singer of Havana, of which we had appreciated the curly fringe and the knit dress in trend of the season, albeit with a broken heart due to the breakup with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes announced via Instagram, she appeared on social media with a new hair color in combination with the oleographic makeup which offers us the perfect reference to draw on for our New Year’s makeup. The holographic one, characterized by bright and metallic tones, immediately captures the attention so much that it is difficult to take one’s gaze away from its iridescence; very trendy especially on the fashion catwalks, this so particular makeup made thanks to eye shadows lends itself to be shown off during occasions that deserve a notable sparkle and New Year’s Eve is absolutely one of them.

How is holographic eye makeup done? To recreate a shimmer eye makeup like that of Camila Cabello it will be necessary to start from a classic base to which, however, eye shadows and highlighters are added, in particular those with a highly bright and highly pigmented texture, which change to the colors of silver, pink and light blue. After applying a first gray umbrella on the mobile eyelid with the help of a flat brush useful for giving greater intensity and coverage, the next step will be to add a new layer of eyeshadow, this time more metallic and of a different color from the previous one. to create a contrast. Then with a pearly highlighter stick we go to apply the product on the mobile eyelid and mix it with a highlighter with more iridescent colors in shades of purple and silver by tapping both the eye and the browbone. Camilla completed her three-dimensional and super shiny makeup by applying a lot of black mascara on the lashes to further intensify the look, while the glossy lips allow a glimpse of a nude lipstick.

