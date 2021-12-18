The Holy See answers the bishops’ questions about the celebration of the ancient Mass

A letter from the Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship to the Episcopal Conferences accompanies the publication of the answers to the questions received from the local Churches and concerning the application of the Motu proprio “Traditionis custodes” which entered into force last July.

VATICAN NEWS

Eleven “dubia”, questions that enter into the merits of the application of the Motu proprio Traditionis custodes with which Pope Francis, in July 2021, promulgated new norms regarding the use of liturgical books prior to the reform desired by the Second Vatican Council. And as many answers corroborated by explanatory notes. They were published today on the website of the Congregation for Divine Worship the most recurrent “dubia” presented by the bishops and the “responsa” of the dicastery, approved by the Pope, which specify some points of the Motu proprio. They are accompanied by a letter from the Prefect, Archbishop Arthur Roche, who, addressing the presidents of the Bishops’ Conferences, explains the direction taken: “Each prescribed norm always has the sole purpose of safeguarding the gift of ecclesial communion by walking together, with conviction of mind and heartily, along the lines indicated by the Holy Father ”.

The parish churches

The first question concerns the possibility of celebrating with the pre-conciliar rite in a parish church if there is no possibility of identifying a church, oratory or chapel for the group of faithful who use the 1962 Missal. The Motu proprio excluded it, for underline how the Mass with the previous rite is a limited concession and is not part of the ordinary life of the parish community. The answer is affirmative, but only if it is ascertained the impossibility of using another church and without inserting the celebration in the timetable of the parish Masses, also avoiding the concomitance with the pastoral activities of the parish. These indications, explains the answer, are not intended to marginalize the faithful linked to the previous rite, but rather to remind “that it is a concession to provide for their good” and not “an opportunity to promote the previous rite” no longer in force. .

The sacraments in the ancient rite

The second “dubium” concerns the possibility of celebrating not only the Eucharist (with the Missale Romanum of 1962, object of the concession) but also the other sacraments provided for by Romanum ritual (the last editio typica is from 1952) and from Pontificale Romanum preceding the liturgical reform. First of all, remember that the Romanum ritual it concerns the sacraments of baptism, penance, marriage, the anointing of the sick and sacraments such as funerals. While the Pontificale Romanum it concerns the sacraments presided over by the bishop, and therefore confirmation and ordinations. The answer is negative: the authority of the Holy See in fact believes that in order to progress in the direction indicated by Francis, the possibility of using abrogated liturgical books should not be granted and the faithful should be accompanied “towards a full understanding of the value of the ritual form” arising from the liturgical reform. There are, however, some important distinctions. The “responsum” specifies that it will be possible to use the Ritual precedent only in “canonically erected personal parishes”, that is, exclusively in parishes already established by the bishop and dedicated to the faithful linked to the ancient rite. However, even in these parishes it will not be allowed to use the Pontifical for confirmation and ordinations. The reason for this prohibition, with regard to confirmation, is explained by the fact that the very formula of the sacrament of confirmation was modified by St. Paul VI and therefore it is not considered appropriate to resort to the abolished one, given that it has undergone substantial changes.

The concelebration

Another question concerns the possibility of continuing to use the ancient Missal for those priests who do not recognize the validity and legitimacy of the concelebration, refusing to concelebrate in particular the Chrism Mass with the bishop on Holy Thursday. The answer is negative, however, before revoking the concession, the bishop is asked “to establish a fraternal confrontation with the priest, to make sure that this attitude does not exclude the validity and legitimacy of the liturgical reform”, of the Second Vatican Council and of the magisterium of the Popes. The bishop, before revoking the concession, must offer the priest the time necessary for a “sincere discussion”, inviting him to live the concelebration.

The Readings in the authorized translation

When asked whether it is possible to use the full text of the Bible in Masses in the ancient rite by choosing the parts indicated in the Missal from there, the Holy See answers yes. In addition to the rite, the ancient Missal also contained the Readings of the day, while after the reform the Missal with the rubrics and the prayers separated from the Lectionary with the texts of Scripture. Since Pope Francis’ Motu proprio prescribes that the Readings – in Latin in the ancient Missal – always be proclaimed in the languages ​​of the individual countries, it is authorized to use the Bible in the translation approved by the individual Episcopal Conferences for liturgical use. On the other hand, the publication of real Lectionaries in the local language with the cycle of Readings foreseen by the ancient rite is not authorized.

The “yes” of the Holy See to authorize priests

A fifth question concerns the consultation of the Holy See by the bishop before answering in the affirmative to the question of a priest ordained after July 16, 2021 who intends to celebrate in the ancient rite. The reply explains that in these cases the concessions must be authorized by the Holy See. The clarification was necessary because in the Italian version of Pope Francis’ Motu proprio it was stated that the bishop, before granting the authorization, “will consult the Apostolic See”. In the Latin text of the document, which is the official reference, it is clearly stated that before any concession for new priests the bishop must be authorized by Rome. The Congregation for Divine Worship encourages all seminary formators to accompany future deacons and priests in understanding and experiencing the richness of the liturgical reform.

Time, territory and authorizations

The Holy See answers in the affirmative to the question of whether the bishop may grant the use of the ancient Missal for a definite time, so as to reserve the possibility of a verification. As well as the answer yes to the question whether the concession is linked only to the territory of his diocese. In the “responsum” to another “dubium” it is specified that in case of absence or impossibility of the authorized priest, even whoever replaces him must have a formal authorization to use the ancient Missal. Authorization is also required for deacons and instituted ministers who participate in the celebration of the pre-conciliar Mass.

No to double celebrations

The tenth and eleventh questions concern the possibility of “bination”. In the first case, a parish priest or chaplain who on weekdays has already celebrated for his faithful with the new rite is not authorized to celebrate again with the old rite, either with a group or privately. The double celebration on weekdays is granted only for pastoral reasons that do not repent in this case, since the faithful have already had the opportunity to participate in the Eucharist celebrated according to the Missal resulting from the post-conciliar reform. Finally, when asked whether a priest authorized to use the ancient Missal who has already celebrated according to this rite for one group of faithful can celebrate a second Mass with the same rite for another group, the answer is no. In fact, there is no “just cause” or “pastoral necessity”, given that the faithful have the opportunity to participate in the Eucharist in the current ritual form.