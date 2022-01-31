the homage to a prestigious motorcycle

A Fiat Panda in a special version: the limited edition car is a real tribute to a prestigious motorcycle

There Fiat Panda closed a record 2021, resulting in the best-selling car with ben 112,298 registered cars, double the 500 which finished in second place. It is the flagship of the Italian brand, a workhorse to focus on with your eyes closed, still today 40 years after putting it into production.

Three series produced of the car considered “super utility” at the time of launch; the first version up to 2003 (the classic “pandino”, whose versions are still sought after and in circulation), then the second series from 2003 to 2012 and the last one, the current one and still in production.

Over the years they are many special versions created by the Fiat brand to celebrate an event, even national or as a partnership with the most diverse Italian brands. Cars made in limited edition, finished in the hands of collectors, almost real relics, with specific and particular characteristics, made ad hoc.

Fiat Panda Monster, the characteristics of the car

One of the special versions of the famous small car is the Fiat Panda Monster, produced in 2006. A car that wanted to pay homage to another great motoring brand, the Ducati. And in fact the name derives from one of the most famous motorcycles of the Borgo Panigale company.

It is a naked, therefore without fairing, in production since 1993 in different series and displacements; for Ducati it represents a sort of icon, also considered as its Monster, considered the progenitor of this category of motorcycles.

The Panda Monster, based on the Panda Cross, was made in limited edition with 695 units produced, a symbolic number inspired by the Ducati Monster 695 presented at the Paris Motor Show in 2006.

The car was from derivation of the 4 × 4 and had black as the dominant color on the livery and beyond. Black were also the tail, the moldings, the air intake and the frames of the headlights. The rear windows and the rear window are also dark. To give a sporty character to the car contributed other elements such as the brake calipers painted in gold color and the interior in black leather and “Alcantara Starlight”.

The car, as an engine, was fitted with a 1.3 Multijet diesel powered with 69 horses of power and a torque of 145 Nm. The traction, of course, was permanent integral, with the five-speed manual gearbox. The top speed was 150 km / h with 18 seconds taken to go from 0 to 100.

A car that was also “innovative” at the time. For marketing, also considering the limited number of units produced, Fiat did not rely on the usual traditional sales channels. Potential customers, in fact, could discover the features and details of the Panda Monster on a dedicated website and from there book a visit to a dealer or showroom to complete the purchase.