The homemade and natural routine with which Jennifer Aniston takes care of her skin at 53 and eliminates dark circles

Jennifer Aniston She is not only one of the most famous and sought-after actresses in Hollywood, she is also an example and inspiration by looking so young to her 53 years.

And it is that the actress has a stylized figure and radiant skin, which makes her look 30 years old, and part of it is due to his beauty routine.

It is a very simple routine, homemade, and that will not cost you any money, and is perfect to follow at any age, making your skin look fresh and healthy, concealing dark circles and wrinkles.

This is how Jennifer Aniston takes care of her skin at 53

One of the routines of the remembered Rachel from friends in the morning to maintain a rejuvenated face is to “wake up your skin”, and for this pour ice water on his face 25 times.

“I take a bowl of ice water and splash it on your face 25 times, that just wakes up your skin.”once explained Jennifer.

To do this, you just have to pour ice into a container with water and do the procedure 25 times in a row, and that’s it, do this routine every morning for radiant, rejuvenated, and beautiful skin.

And it is that the ice water will make your skin wake up, acquire freshness and close the pores, helping you to reduce puffiness and dark circles, and it will also improve circulation, making the skin look brighter and more beautiful.

This remedy was copied by Jennifer Aniston from the actress JoanCrawford, who was one of the most successful of the 30s and was recognized for having smooth and perfect skin.