the Homepod as a voice from the future

“My wife asked me why I speak softly in the house. I told her I’m scared Mark Zuckerberg listen to us! She laughed. I laughed. Alexa laughed. Siri laughed. “

– James Franco

————————————————– ————-

CALL N. 5 FREE PLACES FOR DIGITAL CRITICAL COURSE

————————————————– ————-

Steven Soderbergh’s newest film is coming out February 10 on HBO Max Kimi. Written and produced by David Koepp, writer of some of Hollywood’s biggest hits such as Carlito’s Way, Jurassic Park And Spider-man, Kimi talks about a computer that by controlling a flow of data, through a voice recording, discovers a horrendous crime. Zoë Kravitz plays Angela Child, an agoraphobic and lonely woman who will try to report the incident but encounter the resistance and bureaucracy of her company. This will lead her to venture out of her apartment facing her fears and above all the crowds of protesters angry at the limitations imposed by the government due to Covid-19.

Steven Soderbergh seems to have recorded yet another chapter of a filmography focused on control and video surveillance, themes often present in his works. The scenes seen in the trailer, where the protagonist peeks at her neighbors, immediately bring to mind Hitchcock and his The window on the courtyard. If Hitchcock’s 1954 film, along with Peeping Tom by Michael Powell, were the works most closely linked to the vision of cinema and the voyeurism of the viewer, it can be said that Soderbergh, with his new projects, has overturned the situation.





The spectator of the second row underwent the vision, became an accomplice, while the spectator of the first, in the case of Hitchcock James Stewart himself, became an integral part of the narrative. Over the years the audiovisual has increasingly become the Tom Baxter de The purple rose of Cairo who steps off the screen to escape into his world with Mia Farrow. The illusion is that the spectator, extremely involved, has begun to be an active part of the narrative, when instead there has always remained a certain type of insurmountable distance between the two worlds. The fake opening given by Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, is the example. However much the viewer may make their own choices, there are always limitations and five written endings.

It is interesting at this point the development that Steven Soderbergh has had over the years, which in a more extreme way than others seems to tell us that the human being has totally lost control. It is the surrounding world that looks at us, aided by an increasingly innovative technology that becomes self-sufficient by learning from the human being. It seems impossible nowadays to escape the control of the all-listening and all-seeing machine. The spectator has become a passive party. In Unsane, for example, the few minutes of appearance of Matt Damon, a policeman expert in stalking cases, who explains to the protagonist how to behave to limit his predator make us understand how now in a totally horrifying perspective everyone is possible prey of technology. No Instagram, no Facebook, don’t get tagged in the photos. The only way to escape is to try not to be visible. It is precisely for this reason that in the contemporary the last possible fugitive is the old courier of The Mule portrayed by Clint Eastwood. An elderly man who categorically rejects all those innovations, especially technological ones, which he does not understand and which would make him visible to the police.

In recent years, the domestic use of artificial intelligences, such as Alexa, able to dialogue and interpret human language, has become increasingly widespread. Real assistants who have continued to develop, interacting with each other and becoming more and more central within our private lives. Obviously the cinema has never been on the sidelines and in this regard, even in the audiovisual sector these little assistants have begun to make their appearance. Listeners who often and willingly take total control of the narrative threads and above all of the fate of the protagonists. From Her by Spike Jonze up to Fede Alvarez who with Calls manages to build a product that is based solely on vocal recordings, both cinema and series have understood the importance of the voice and the home run. Scenes like the one in Us by Jordan Peele where the voice assistant becomes an accomplice of the killers no longer seem so distant. What scares us most has become the mistake, reproducing the NWA instead of calling the police.

It could also be considered a mistake to not give more space to the action, but what interests us now is the effect that comes after. The dead times that Hitchcock rejected and of which we are full. Otherwise the success of Twitch live shows, podcasts and all this particular attention of the contemporary towards no longer control, but being controlled by the time of the live, would not be explained. While all this can be terrifying, in the audiovisual field these arguments do nothing but create further experimentation on formats and media. Today the public is ready for desktop movies or types of storytelling like those of Fede Alvarez, and this manages to give a creative freedom that perhaps had never been achieved before. It would be enough to place some cameras on the audience, have them reviewed on the screen while any Homepod, from the home of one of those present, sends the audio recorded during the week to create perhaps one of the most contemporary cinematic experiences ever. What awaits us in the future? Surely a lot of Soderbergh and certainly many other products that include not only the use of new devices in the field, but also of new narrative forms that start from these new protagonists and their new language.

Content not available

Allow cookies by clicking on “Accept” in the banner “