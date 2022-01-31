here are the movie complete with trailer And plot to be seen tonight on tv in the first and second evening: today, January 31, 2022airs The Homesman on Rai Movie in second evening at 22:50.

The Homesman, tonight on tv: the plot and the cast

The Homesman is a 2014 film directed by Tommy Lee Jones. In 1854 Mary Bee Cuddy (Hilary Swank) is one of the most authoritarian figures in the small community of farmers in Luop, Nebraska. The woman feels a great sense of loneliness, amplified by the inability to establish a lasting relationship. Theoline Belknap (Miranda Otto), Arabella Sours (Grace Gummer) and Gro Svendsen (Sonja Richter) begin to show obvious signs of mental instability. Cuddy offers to escort them to Iowa, to the church in Hebron which can offer them adequate assistance. On the way, Cuddy meets swindler George Briggs (Tommy Lee Jones), who saves them from lynching in exchange for her protection. Crossing the country places the odd group in front of several obstacles, including the hostility of Native American tribes who regard women with suspicion and the rugged crossing of desert areas. As the days go by, women’s mental disorders increase and Cuddy too begins to give in to the pressure of the severe depression she suffers, which could jeopardize the outcome of the trip.

Cast: Tommy Lee Jones, Hilary Swank, Grace Gummer, Miranda Otto, Sonja Richter, John Lithgow, Tim Blake Nelson, Barry Corbin, Meryl Streep, Hailee Steinfeld

