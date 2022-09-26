The ‘homework’ of the first 60 Medicine students in Almería

Antonia Sanchez Villanueva



17:24 • 26 Sept. 2022

updated at 19:34 • 26 Sept. 2022

In their still very incipient academic journey -less than two weeks ago classes began for their first course-, the 60 students of the new Degree in Medicine at UAL have already been able to listen to more than one argument to convince themselves that their debut university is not just any one, nor one more, but a historical milestone that transcends themselves and reaches the University of Almería, to the province and to Almeria society as a whole. This Monday, in the institutional and academic act with which they have been officially received by the university authorities and institutions as students of the new ‘star’ degree, they still had the opportunity to learn another one that adds even greater importance to their role as future first doctors trained in Almería: in their hands will be a necessary change in Medicine itself and in its way of understanding it.

He has been one of the most prestigious neurosurgeons in the world, Dr. Álvaro Pascual-Leone, professor at Harvard Medical School and scientific manager at several of the best international neuroscience research institutes, who has conveyed to the UAL students the relevance of the professional choice they have made: “This is the challenge you have, to be the first promotion in a decade in which you have the opportunity to help society to live more fully”. Pascual-Leone, pioneer in non-invasive brain stimulation and world leader in physiology of the cerebral cortexhas dedicated his welcome conference, under the title being a doctorto break down the principles that, in his opinion, should guide the actions of professionals in the coming decades.

A new orientation

“Medicine must be changed”, underlined the Harvard professor, who has endorsed the motto already pointed out by the WHO that “one must not endeavor to add years to life, but to add life to years”. And it is that, according to him he has reasoned, “each more year of life that is gained, are 9 or 10 months of disability that are added”. It happens because the orientation of Medicine is traditionally focused on the treatment of illness, and less on health. “There are diseases long before the first symptoms, even decades before”he stressed, “that is why the important change is to put emphasis on health promotion”.

The latter also has, for Pascual-Leone, a priority objective: brain health, which governs 60% -according to their data- general health. The prestigious neuroscientist has focused his messages to medical students on this, to whom he has pointed out that the path of treating patients goes through a comprehensive consideration of the person, which also encompasses their circumstances, and has ‘lectured’ them on the importance of the doctor ‘training’ his own brain to generate appropriate expectations and control of perception by patients.

90% of students from Almeria

Professor Pascual-Leone’s lecture was the highlight and finishing touch of an event in which the rector of the UAL, Carmelo Rodríguez Torreblanca, has been excited about the launch of the Degree in Medicine He has said that it has “an avant-garde curriculum that is as advanced as that currently taught at some of the most prestigious universities in the world, such as Harvard University. State-of-the-art resources, technology and the most cutting-edge means in our country, and modern facilities completely adapted to the needs of one of the most demanding degrees in any higher education center”.

The Secretary General of Universities of the Junta de Andalucía, Ramón Herrera de las Heras, For his part, he congratulated “the rector, the government team and all the people who have worked for so many years, 12, in the implementation of the Medicine degree.” In addition, Herrera has given a very significant fact: “almost 90% of the students who are studying Medicine are from the province of Almería. It is a fact that shows the importance that this has had at the provincial level for people who, for different reasons, would have difficulties moving, since despite the scholarships it is always complex.

He has also intervened the dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences, Gabriel Aguilera, who declared himself “excited and delighted that this dream that began 12 years ago is now a reality, because of the value that it will mean for the province when this promotion of 2022/2028 ends, because of the large amount of human resources that we are going to have to alleviate this lack of professionals Of medicine”.

For its part, the coordinator of the Degree, Dr. Gracia Castro de Lunahas underlined the motto of this first promotion of medicine students from Almería: “We start small but we think big”.