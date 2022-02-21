The Honduran Ascent League returned to football and with many goals

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

The Closing Tournament 2022 of the Liga de Ascenso de Honduras got underway over the weekend with the activity of 11 of the 12 scheduled games. The current champion Olancho FC began its defense of the title at the Juan Ramón Brevé Vargas stadium in Olancho, beating Gimnástico 2-0 with a brace from Allan Cárcamo. The pamperos seek to raise the title of champion again and thus achieve a direct ticket to the Honduran National League.

The current champion of the Second Division, Olancho FC, began winning at the start of the championship.

In one of the surprising results of the inaugural date, Parrillas One thrashed Atlético Independiente 3-0 in the city of Siguatepeque. The Panthers disappointed in their first game in Group C. Coach Carlos Martínez beat Reynaldo Tiguath in the clash where Génesis San Lorenzo beat the Broncos 2-0 at the Emilio Williams stadium. A hard blow for the colts of the south.

The 11 starter of the Genesis San Lorenzo who started the game against the Broncos.

In another attractive duel on the first date of the Clausura tournament, Real Juventud demonstrated their candidacy for the title by beating Deportes Savio 1-0 at the Sergio Reyes stadium with the only goal scored by the Brazilian Cleber Lucas dos Santos. Only the game between Lone FC and Atlético Choloma could not take place due to the rains this Sunday in San Pedro Sula. This match was scheduled at 3:30 pm at the Olympic stadium. If another club other than Olancho wins the Clausura title, there will be a single-game final for passage to the highest category of Catracho football.

Real Juventud debuted with an away victory with this starting 11.