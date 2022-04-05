The Honduran national team met its rivals in the 2022/23 Concacaf Nations League groups!
2022-04-04
The Honduran national team met this day the group and the rivals it will have in the second edition of the Concacaf Nations League 2022-23, which incidentally will also serve as a qualifier for the gold Cup.
The Honduran bicolor was paired in the Group C along with the world cup Canada and also against the Caribbean Curacaowhich has been pushing hard in Concacaf for being respected.
The group stage of this competition will continue to be played in a three-league format, with home and away matches, during the FIFA date June 2022 (double date and before the World Cup) and in March 2023. The group stage will be followed by the Final Four in June 2023 and will consist of semi-finals, match for third place and final.
The team distribution for Leagues A, B and C has been determined based on the results of the 2019 CNL group stage, including a promotion and relegation system.
In this case, League A, where it is Hondurashad the promotion of the ‘B’ of the selections of The Savior, grenade, Jamaica and Surinam. descended Bermuda, Cuba, Haiti and Trinidad and Tobagoto which the “H” faced in the last edition.
The Concacaf also determined that at the group stage of the Nations League 2022-23 will serve as classification for the next edition of the Gold Cup 2023. The first and second places of the groups of the A-League (eight teams) and the first of the B-League (four teams) will guarantee their participation in the 17th edition of the Gold Cup.
In addition, 12 other teams will have the opportunity to qualify for the tournament through the previews of the Gold Cup. The preliminary round will include the participation of the third places of the A-League (four teams), the second places of the B-League (four teams) and the winners of the C-League (four teams). Additional details about the Prelims of the competition will be announced at a later date. Gold Cup 2023.
THE 2022 CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE GROUPS
– GROUPS OF LEAGUE A –
GROUP A
Mexico
Jamaica
Surinam
B GROUP
Costa Rica
Panama
Martinique
GROUP C
Canada
Honduras
Curacao
GROUP D
United States
The Savior
grenade
– C LEAGUE GROUPS –
GROUP A
Cuba
Guadeloupe
Old and bearded
Barbados
B GROUP
Haiti
Bermuda
Guyanese
Montserrat
GROUP C
Trinidad and Tobago
Nicaragua
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Bahamas
GROUP D
Guatemala
French Guiana
Dominican Republic
Belize
– C LEAGUE GROUPS –
GROUP A
Bonaire
Turks and Caicos
British Virgin Islands
St Maarten
B GROUP
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Aruba
Saint-Martin
GROUP C
St. Lucia
Dominica
Eel
GROUP D
Puerto Rico
Cayman Islands
British Isles USA