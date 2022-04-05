The Honduran national team met its rivals in the 2022/23 Concacaf Nations League groups!

2022-04-04

The Honduran national team met this day the group and the rivals it will have in the second edition of the Concacaf Nations League 2022-23, which incidentally will also serve as a qualifier for the gold Cup.

SEE MORE: The collapse of Honduras in the FIFA ranking: ninth in Concacaf

The Honduran bicolor was paired in the Group C along with the world cup Canada and also against the Caribbean Curacaowhich has been pushing hard in Concacaf for being respected.

The group stage of this competition will continue to be played in a three-league format, with home and away matches, during the FIFA date June 2022 (double date and before the World Cup) and in March 2023. The group stage will be followed by the Final Four in June 2023 and will consist of semi-finals, match for third place and final.

The team distribution for Leagues A, B and C has been determined based on the results of the 2019 CNL group stage, including a promotion and relegation system.