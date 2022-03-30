The Honduran National Team visits Jamaica in a process match at the closing of the Concacaf octagonal

2022-03-30

Jamaica receive the Honduran National Team this Wednesday in a formality game at the closing of the concacaf octagon heading to World Cup in Qatar 2022.

The duel between the Catrachos and the Caribbeans will be played at the Independence Park National Stadium, in Kingston, starting at 7:05 p.m.

Both contenders were out of the race for a place in the world It’s been several dates since the tie, which grants three direct quotas for the World Cup and gives the fourth place the right to the playoff against the winner of Oceania.

Jamaica and Honduraswho in recent competitions fought to qualify, this time they have been the worst in the final phase of the tie.

Jamaica is penultimate in the table with eight points in 13 games and the Bicolor that leads the “Bolillo” Gomez it is last with only four units.

It should be mentioned that Jamaica It comes from being beaten 4-0 against Canada, which celebrated qualifying for its second World Cup, after the long wait since Mexico 1986.