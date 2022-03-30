The Honduran National Team visits Jamaica in a process match at the closing of the Concacaf octagonal

2022-03-30
Jamaica receive the Honduran National Team this Wednesday in a formality game at the closing of the concacaf octagon heading to World Cup in Qatar 2022.
The duel between the Catrachos and the Caribbeans will be played at the Independence Park National Stadium, in Kingston, starting at 7:05 p.m.
Both contenders were out of the race for a place in the world It’s been several dates since the tie, which grants three direct quotas for the World Cup and gives the fourth place the right to the playoff against the winner of Oceania.
Jamaica and Honduraswho in recent competitions fought to qualify, this time they have been the worst in the final phase of the tie.
Jamaica is penultimate in the table with eight points in 13 games and the Bicolor that leads the “Bolillo” Gomez it is last with only four units.
It should be mentioned that Jamaica It comes from being beaten 4-0 against Canada, which celebrated qualifying for its second World Cup, after the long wait since Mexico 1986.
The United States and Mexico, both with 25 points, are virtually classified and Costa Rica with 22 points to the playoffs. Canada leads with 28 units.
The Honduran national team He comes from losing 1-0 to Mexico last Sunday at the San Pedro Sula Olympic Stadium.
FOR A WORTHY CLOSURE
There are 13 games that he has played Honduras in this tie and he still doesn’t know what it’s like to win.
“We will try to win this game against Jamaica and thus close with dignity”, said the Honduran midfielder of the Greek Levadiakos, Alfredo Mejía.
In the match played between Hondurans and Jamaicans on October 13 at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium in San Pedro Sula, the ‘Reggae Boyz’ won 2-0 in a surprising manner. Honduras will now seek its revenge.
Whatever happens tonight Honduras will continue to be led by “Bolillo” Gomez. At the end of the game against Jamaica, for the Bicolor it will be a new beginning thinking about the 2026 World Cup.
Lineups:
Jamaica: Andre Blake – Javain Brown, Richard King, Adrian Mariappa, Ricardo Thomas, Gregory Leigh – Devon Williams, Ravel Morrison, Nicholas Nelson – Daniel Green and Atapharoy Bygrave. DT: Paul Hall.
11 confirmed from Honduras: Luis Lopez – Wesly Decas, Allans Vargas, Marcelo Pereira, Marcelo Santos – Bryan Acosta, Alfredo Mejía, Josep Rosales, Kevin López, Edwin Rodríguez – Ángel Tejeda. DT: Hernán Darío Gómez.
Referee: Keylor Herrera (Costa Rica)
Who transmits: TVC
Match time: 7:05 PM