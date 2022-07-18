The Honduran Police arrest six people for the death of the son of former President Lobo Sosa

The Honduran National Police announced this Saturday the arrest of six members of the Salvatrucha MS-13 gang, who would have been allegedly involved in the murder of four young men, including the son of former president Porfirio Lobo, when leaving a nightclub this Thursday.

“As a result of the efforts and investigations, the following was achieved: the identification and capture of six members of the criminal structure, including one who commonly presented himself as a police officer,” said the Directorate of the National Police, according to the statement. of press.

The police force has confirmed that there are at least eleven people involved in the murder, who belong to MS-13, and who are identified. In turn, the agents have seized more than a dozen mobile phones and two firearms.

Likewise, the director of the Honduran National Police, Gustavo Sánchez Velasquez, has stated that, according to the investigation, the attack was directed at Said Lobo: “The target was the son of former president Porfirio Lobo.”

“He was the target, it’s proven, but we don’t want to reveal the different hypotheses we have,” Sánchez reiterated, according to ‘El Heraldo’. The police chief has indicated that “they cannot reveal more details because that would affect the investigation.” Likewise, he has asked for patience and has promised results.

Sánchez has pointed out that the information stating that $200,000 had been paid to MS-13 is false. to execute the massacre: “That is information from social networks, we do not know its origin and it is not true (…). We are developing our capacities, we come from a process of 10 years ago where more than 65 thousand Honduran men and women have died”, has explained, in statements collected by the Digital Process portal.

Former Honduran President Porfirio Lobo confirmed the death of his son after being shot several times as he left a nightclub in the northeast of the Honduran capital, Tegucigalpa.

Together with Said, fa nephew of the retired general of the Armed Forces Romeo Vásque diedz, a nephew of deputy Walter Chávez, as well as the driver of former President Lobo’s son.