The hook of an airline to release the seats that nobody wants

Window or hallway? It is one of the key decisions when choose a seat on a flight. One offers access to bird’s-eye views (as long as visibility conditions are favourable) and a place to lean on for a nap. The other, easier to go to the bathroom. In the equation of choosing a seat, opting for the central one does not usually enter. For end that rejection so widespread among passengers, from Virgin Australia have had an idea: Reward those who occupy the middle seat.

Window or hallway? Few want the middle seat. (Photo: Getty Images)

They will do so, as the company itself announces on its website, through a raffle. Every week, everyone who has flown with them and has done so sitting in that seat that only 0.76% of those surveyed chose will be eligible for a prize. The amount of this action amounts to 237,132 Australian dollars (153,218.33 euros) and will last until April 23 at the rate of a weekly draw.

The prizes will change. the of this weekfor example, is a 6-night Virgin Voyages cruise for two, with flights to Miami included and a tour of Honduras, Bahamas and Mexico’s Costa Maya. The big question is What do you have to do to qualify for this award? or those that will continue to come out that, according to CNNThey can be tickets for the League final, flights, helicopter rides, extra points…

According to bases of this middle seat lottery, to be able to participate you have to start by being member of your Velocity program, reside in Australia and be over 18 years of age. Also, not all flights work, but you have to make sure that the trip was made on one that is included in the promotion. “An ‘eligible’ flight”, they specify from Virgin Australia, “is a domestic flight operated by Virgin Australia where the Participant sat in a middle seat as reflected on their boarding pass and in Virgin Australia’s internal systems”.

If the requirements are met, what to do is access the promotion at the appointed time through the app of the airline, sign up and wait for the draw to take place.

Jayne Hrdlicka, CEO of Virgin Australia Group, in a press release published by CNNcommented that “Virgin Australia is an airline that does things differently and we have a lot of fun coming up with exciting innovations to make every part of the travel experience more wonderful. Now we’re giving our loyal passengers the chance to win a prize pool valued at over A$230,000 just for sitting in a middle seat.”

Whether this discount for those who choose the central seat on a flight could be extended to other companies depends a bit on what each one is looking for or the problems they may have to ‘place’ these seats. On the one hand, it can encourage those who dismiss this place by system to choose it. On the other hand, it can be a way of rewarding those who would not have sat in it if they had been able to choose, but have been forced to because everyone in the aisle and window was already selected, for example.

