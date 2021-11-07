The Horde, Leila Leiz: ‘I was terrified of my first horror comic’

A comic between obsessions and fears, with an independent protagonist and a decidedly sui generis antagonist. The French designer Leila Leiz tells The Horde, a work that gives shape to the monsters of our mind

Welcome to Mia’s terrifying world, where feelings and people become objects and where objects become feelings and people. The Horde is a horror comic with a title that evokes that of a little gem of French genre cinema. But this time we are not talking about zombies, not zombies with human features, at least. Phones, vases, musical instruments come to life in a frightening way. All the objects put together by Mia, a serial accumulator with an obvious problem of compulsive collecting, a degenerate mother who loves her memorabilia more than a daughter abandoned and raised by a father who is full of love for her. The story written by Marguerite Bennet (BD Editions, 80 pages, 14 euros) is a small shop of horrors that takes shape from the pencil of a very inspired Leila Leiz. And it is the designer, who has just returned from a demanding first time at Lucca Comics & Games (“there were really too many people for me”) who tells Sky TG24 about the genesis and meanings (even personal ones) of the work.







What is the Horde?

It is the set of all the things that are put away by the compulsive accumulators. What I really liked when I received the story is that I found myself in it. I too have been a bit like that with books, every time I saw one I had to buy it, I had no more space at home. Eventually I had to get rid of many of them. It has been difficult?

I had to understand what the origin of my need was, I found it in my childhood, so I was able to rationalize. I only kept the ones I like best. What was the most complicated aspect of working on the drawings?

Creating objects that took shape with a style that was a little realistic. I was afraid I didn’t have enough imagination to create those characters. I was a little terrified of not being able to do something alive and frightening that would create the anguish of fear. It was my first horror film and to prepare myself I watched a lot of black and white films because I’m not used to working in black and white, I did a lot of research. Reading The Horde, my mind has repeatedly returned to Gaiman. Is there any inspiration to the Sandman imagery?

When I start a story I forbid myself to look at other designers’ books, I am more inspired by films, but I would say that the subconscious always does its job. It may be that some influence comes from other books that I have read but I do not do it intentionally. The strange thing is that every time I draw something by Gaiman, they tell me that I should work with him, that he would like to see me working on one of his stories. And when I work on commissions, they ask me a lot to draw his characters.







They are full tables, full of objects and details. Did you have fun?

Yes. I really like the details and I liked having to find different objects related to Mia’s character, her era, her style, objects from the 80s and 70s. Your favorite board? The double page where all the characters are discovered, the one where the objects wake up. And also the double in which Mia is surrounded by flames and behind her, on the wall, the monstrous shadows of her objects come to life. Then that of the labyrinth. Marguerite really likes double pages and I am delighted to be able to draw them. And the character you bonded with the most?

Ruby, definitely. We have many things in common: we both come from mixed parents, I also lost my father and I was very close to him. I found myself there a lot.







MOM, Alters Now The Horde. You have drawn many strong female characters. Do you find yourself a little in them?

Yes. For me, expressiveness is a very important aspect, if your character has three expressions it seems to see a bit of a Clint Eastwood (laughs, ed). It wasn’t always easy, at first I was afraid to draw expressions, today it comes more naturally. It takes years of work, we must continually learn to draw everything well and convincingly. I still have a problem with animals, for example. Yet the cat of L’Orda is definitely convincing. While not whole. Who knows, maybe that’s why it was easier to draw it (laughs, ed).







How important do you think it is that there are female authors who write and draw female characters?

Ruby, but also a little Mia. We all have something of Mia and her character made me tenderness. I immediately understood that she was a woman with a psychological problem. I can understand that you lock yourself up at home to be alone, I’m a bit like that too, a bit of a hermit, perhaps also because of the work I do. When the lockdown came, nothing changed in my life. Then fortunately every now and then I go out and see friends.







