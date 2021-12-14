The “horns” of Fedez and other weekend gossip

The adventures in the snow with the little ones Leone and Vittoria are not the only ones of this first weekend of December.

Elena Santarelli: “I’m afraid of having another child”

“Before that hiccup in our life, we were both inclined to have much larger families. I don’t feel like it now, I don’t have the courage to have another child“. Elena Santarelli, guest of very true, does not hide. Always maintaining the privacy of his son, Giacomo has often told the story of his family after the discovery and during the treatment of his son’s tumor. Together with her husband Bernardo Corradi he said there is no possibility of a third child. “I can’t do it, I’m too scared.”

READ THE STORY

Strolling with Prince William

The second in line to the British throne shared a passion for walking. “My whole family loves walking: my great-grandmother still takes her dogs out at 95; my father takes long walks in Scotland during the summer; my children made their first public outings walking to church on Christmas day in Sandringham. ‘ The Duke of Cambridge wants to inspire “other people to be active and think about their mental health.”

READ THE STORY

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

George Clooney: “They offered me $ 35 million for a day’s work and I refused”

Thirty-five million dollars for a day’s work: that’s what he was offered George Clooney to shoot an airline commercial. An offer that, however, the Oscar-winning actor turned down for ethical reasons. “I talked about it with Amal and in the end we decided it wasn’t worth it,” the star told al The Guardian, presenting the new film The Tender Bar, in which the friend directs Ben Affleck. “The company is linked to a country which, although our ally, has sometimes questionable policies. And frankly, if I have to lose sleep for even a minute it means it’s not worth it. I’d say I have enough money “

READ THE STORY