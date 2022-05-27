The horoscope of the week from May 27 to June 2, 2022: this astrological sign has a crazy power of seduction

Libido, seduction, desires… Find out what the week of May 27 to June 2, 2022 has in store for your zodiac sign.

This week, the star sign is Aries, like Emma Watson. In terms of charm and attractiveness, you have unlimited means. Is your man Aries? If he falls, he gets up right away. In this man throbs an incredible drive for life and will. He is capable of transforming his life and yours completely.

Aries weekly horoscope (03/21 – 04/21)

Deep in the senses

In the eyes of others, you see only admiration and passion. You have a crazy power of seduction. And you arouse powerful feelings in your lover and not only. Ego and libido reach high thresholds. It’s so good to feel exceptional!

The astro coach: enjoy without abusing it, it won’t be easy but not impossible.

Taurus weekly horoscope (04/22 – 05/21)

In full happiness

This man’s smile moves you. His desire to build speaks to you. As a couple, you know how to touch the other in the heart. Professional perspectives make accessible

personal projects. New home, great vacation, dreaming is allowed.

The astro coach: make sure you are happy and share your joys.

Gemini weekly horoscope (05/22 – 06/21)

We count on you

For the talk, you are there but to engage, you slip away. It doesn’t really inspire confidence. That’s how plans you bet on fall through or your kids go to their dad to seal promises you forget to keep.

The astro coach: try to match your words and your actions.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope (06/22 – 07/22)

May the joy remain

Eye to eye, heart to heart, your romantic relationship is a precious jewel that you take care of. You dedicate your time to the other, even your future. Your generosity is infectious. By virtue of the principle that happiness never comes alone, at work too, everything is fine.

The astro coach: keep your eyes open since you are living a dream.

Leo’s weekly horoscope (07/23-08/22)

Red carpet

In seduction mode, in the professional sphere as well as in your personal relationships, you do what you want with your interlocutors. The risk of you believing everything is allowed is high. But as we pass everything to you, you are right to take advantage of it.

The astro coach: awaken to desire and sensuality, there is plenty to do.

Virgo Weekly Horoscope (08/23 – 09/22)

A high-speed network

Out of work habit or sympathy, professionally, you create a positive and stimulating environment. Skills are pooled. Everyone interacts with everyone. In private, the relationship is more intimate and sensual.

The astro coach: follow your emotions where they lead you.

Libra Weekly Horoscope (09/23 – 10/22)

Sentimental perfection

How do you say no? Do we even have the idea of ​​refusing you anything so adorable and touching you are? Your lover bends over backwards to provide you with the security you need. In exchange, you give her sensuality and absolute love.

The astro coach: don’t forget to live each day as a gift.

Scorpio’s weekly horoscope (10/23 – 11/22)

hyper stimulated

You launch the idea, your pro partners catch up. Together, you develop it into a concrete project. This emulation is good for everyone, it remains to play your game well. We think of you for a close collaboration with influential people. Get started.

The astro coach: also remember to sleep when you are in bed.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope (11/23 – 12/21)

One-woman-show

You like people to think you’re beautiful, funny, cultured. You focus on the effect you produce. If you think your audience is a little soft, you add simpering and joking. So you obviously manage to capture the attention of some people.

The astro coach: look at yourself in a mirror and admire who you are.

Capricorn’s weekly horoscope (12/22 – 01/20)

Takeover

Either we do as you want, or you stop everything. Some will see it as a whim when it’s just a way to impose yourself, probably not the best but you haven’t found better. Don’t be afraid to say no. Failing to progress, you will be heard.

The astro coach: move forward without fear, everything is under control.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope (01/21 – 02/19)

Breath of fresh air

If your professional activity leads you to travel, you go for it. Being in the open air, meeting new people brings a healthy breath in a sometimes heavy sentimental daily life. Just because your lover always wants you around doesn’t mean you have to stay there.

The astro coach: take advantage of the long weekend to get some fresh air.

Pisces weekly horoscope (02/20 – 03/20)

To be wise

Credulity is a thing of the past! From now on, we can tell you everything we want, if there is neither proof nor guarantees, you do not believe it. You realize that the promises of an attractive man are just wind. You spend your time and energy elsewhere.

The astro coach: focus on your personal desires and expectations.

By Caroline Moisan, astrologer.