The horrible end that humanity would have if the Moon collides with the Earth | Mika McKinnon | Satellite | Moon | Earth | moonfall | NMR | TECHNOLOGY

It is no secret to anyone that Hollywood has been one of the entertainment industries that has made the most effort to portray the different scenarios of the end of the world. From asteroids, black holes, meteor strikes to nuclear warfare to the slow fading of darkness, movies have featured the most catastrophic and inevitable endings of humanity as we know it.

In a new attempt to predict the extinction of the world, the director ronald emmerichremembered for his participation in films such as ‘Independence Day’ (1996) and ‘The Day After Tomorrow’ (2004), captured on the big screen one of the horrible endings that the human race could have if the Moon collided with the Land.

‘moon fall‘ (2022) is a motion picture production starring Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson and John Bradley, which seemingly poses an unlikely situation in which an unknown force pushes the Moon out of its orbit and sends it crashing over planet Earth. imminent.

Although it is a theory that could only make sense to conspiracy theorists, the reality is that the University of Arizona, ‘Discovery Channel’ and even some NASA experts have investigated and carried out simulations of what would happen if the disaster turned out to be possible.

The waning moon is seen during the day from Villarta de los Montes, in the central-western Spanish region of Extremadura, on August 16, 2022. (Photo by THOMAS COEX / AFP) / THOMAS COEX

Save the Moon, save the Earth

Under the premise of “Save the Moon, save the Earth”, the producers and directors of the film raised an interesting argument. What would happen if the Moon, instead of moving away and slowing down the Earth’s rotation, did exactly the opposite?

The expert in disaster geophysics and scientific advisor to film production, mika mckinnonspoke with the journalist Tony Bradley, specialist in technology of the magazine ‘Forbes’ and said that despite the fact that certain artistic licenses were taken in the plot, “all the disasters in the film are inspired by science”, so it is not It would be strange if any of these physical phenomena could happen in life off screen or, at least, serve as an inspiration to understand a little more about the relationship between these two stars.

In accordance with McKinnonthe team of scientists behind ‘Moonfall’ developed real models that could account for the apocalyptic consequences of the Moon’s entry into an elliptical orbit that would be smaller and smaller and would end in a disastrous collision with the blue planet.

“The point of gravitational stresses and tidal stresses on the moon would rip it apart, and we would no longer have a Moon, we would have rings like Saturn has,” specified the scientist from the University of California in Santa Barbara.

In other words, the lunar gravitational attraction would increase to the point of generating massive floods and, finally, the estimated mass of 81 million tons of the Earth’s natural satellite could be pulverized.

The collision between the Moon and the Earth would not only bring with it the definitive and imminent destruction of the only body in the solar system, but would also plunge the third planet into an uninterrupted rain of lunar rocks that would ultimately cause the extinction of the human species, according to what was said by McKinnon.

What would happen if the moon fell out of its orbit, but did not necessarily hit the Earth?

One of the most accepted theories among scientists suggests that the Moon It was formed about 4 billion years ago as the result of a colossal crash between Earth and a protoplanet called Theia, according to NASA. From that moment on, it has played a fundamental role in causing the tides and stabilizing the Earth’s axis of rotation.

Every night it perches seemingly impassive in the starry sky, often unseen by those who inhabit the blue planet. There have been so many years of silent vigil that few wonder: what consequences would the disappearance of the Moon bring?

days getting longer

With the reduction of tidal friction, the days would be considerably longer. A clear example of this is that when the Moon had just formed, a few million years ago, the days were six hours long.

changes in the weather

Without the Moonthe axis of rotation of the Land it would slow down and thus lose its stability. This would generate extreme changes in global temperature, to the point of producing summers of more than 100 degrees and winters with temperatures below -80 degrees.

In an extreme case, day and night as we know them could disappear, as the slow and gradual change in the orientation of the Earth’s axis would produce an indefinite alignment with one of the faces of the Sun, causing some areas of the planet were plunged into a constant state of insolation or a life plunged in complete darkness.

Goodbye to many species of animals and plants

The biological rhythms of many terrestrial species would be affected by the disappearance of sunlight reflected by the Moon. According to data from the Spanish newspaper ‘El País’, “the disappearance of the lunar tides would above all affect species adapted to marine flows and currents, such as those that live on the coasts”.

Migrations, mating seasons and hibernations are just some of the phenomena that would also suffer serious repercussions in the hypothetical event that the Moon were to leave its orbit.

Although it is a situation that is unimaginable, NASA scientists have discovered that, although unlikely, it is not classified as impossible. “For an asteroid impact to affect the moon’s orbit, the asteroid would have to be as big as the moon itself. The Moon is big, so it would have to be a huge object that would have to hit it at high speed. You would have to hit it with something that is hundreds and hundreds of kilometers in diameter, ”said a spokesman for the agency responsible for the US space program on his website.

At the moment, the Moon has shown no signs of approaching the blue planet or any other satellite. So humanity can still rest assured that the bright, imposing and powerful star that hovers over their heads every night is not going anywhere, at least for now.