The Horrible History of Taylor Swift’s Girl Gang.

Taylor Swift is pretty busy these days, but if she could find some extra time, I would really appreciate a list of New York City restaurant recommendations.

Because no one makes a dinner date like him.

In 2023, along with performing over 50 three-hour concert shows and adopting divorced people, visiting restaurants has become his favorite hobby.

Whenever she is seen coming and going from restaurants, she is seen holding hands with friends. Following her breakup from Joe Alwyn in April (yes, it feels like a million years ago), Swift hit the streets with a group of her best friends: Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively and Estee, Alana and Danielle Haim. Since then, she’s been hanging out in and out of the restaurant with everyone from Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz and Greta Gerwig to Brittany Mahomes (wife of new boyfriend Travis Kelce’s partner, Patrick Mahomes).

The most reported outing involved Sophie Turner, whose appearance coincided exactly with her divorce from Joe Jonas. The same Joe Jonas who really ignited the public’s obsession with Swift’s dating life, as they dated as teenagers and when they broke up, he publicly dragged her. the ellen degeneres show,

What’s interesting is that, at a recent dinner outing on November 4, Turner and Swift were joined by other friends, including Hadid and Selena Gomez.

Hadid dated Jonas in 2015, while Gomez dated his brother Nick when they were teenagers.

Four Jonas sitting at a table? Mythological type. If the old superstition that your left ear burns when someone talks bad about you is actually true, here’s hoping Joe and Nick have an ice pack.

Swift’s public image has undergone several iterations. From the curly-haired country girl in her early 20s to the ‘don’t date her or she’ll write a song about you’ shy girl to the alternative girl living in a cabin in the woods during the pandemic years. But the one that seems most relevant at the moment — besides her foray into WAGdom — is Taylor Swift, Friend with a capital F.

I’m sure you remember ‘Squad’.

Yes, that’s Martha Hunt, Kendall Jenner, Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne on stage with Swift in London for no reason. Image: Getty.

The term was given to all the people Swift was seen with in her early to mid-20s. He tried to shake off the boy-crazy public image of his early years by embracing female friendships, and in the process, established one of Hollywood’s most notorious inner circles.

People from all walks of entertainment, from Mariska Hargate to Camila Cabello, became part of the crew. Soon, ‘Squad’ Swift became the talk of the town.

The squad never fully retired, but its obvious ones — the red carpet dates, the annual photo booth photos, even the joint the trend Cover – gone after a few years.

But its elements have returned in 2023. With some drastic changes.

Swift’s early years of friendship are often forgotten, making it seem as if she has made herself the overlord of all people who look like her, or virtually Are Victoria’s Secret model on a random day in 2013. Though honestly, her waking up one day and planning to become the concierge for tall blonde women everywhere is a fun, albeit scary, idea.

In the early years, Swift’s public-facing friendships mostly consisted of her band members, her high school friends, and other country-adjacent stars. Does anyone remember Kelly Pickler? No? OK Go on.

As her fame became more mainstream around 2008, and while she was dating the aforementioned Joe Brow, she met Nick Jonas’ then-girlfriend Selena Gomez. So, like it or not, the Jonas Brothers were culturally important, if only because they helped establish one of millennium Hollywood’s most important friendships.

While still in her teens, she became friends with other rising young stars, such as Emma Stone, Dianna Agron, and Paramore’s Hayley Williams. As time (and the Swift era) progressed, new friendships emerged, such as with Lorde (after criticizing Gomez, Swift, and Justin Bieber in various interviews), Lena Dunham, and Lily Aldridge.

It was Aldridge who introduced her to Karlie Kloss, who would go on to become Swift’s most celebrated, celebrated, and intrigued friendship. Their closeness went beyond squad narratives. Swift, Kloss, and 200 of their other friends were there.

This was the time when the controversy came to the fore.

The group parade itself left a sour taste in the mouth of many. From their many red carpet appearances, to Swift’s star-studded ‘Bad Blood’ music video, to the nightly guests on her 1989 World Tour, they were indispensable. Critics said it seemed like a typical, mean-girl cliché.

wasn’t there current Documentary details or accusations of mean-girl behavior (well, other than the now-ended Katy Perry feud), but Swift reflected the image she presented to the world in a 2019 essay Eli,

“Never being popular as a child was always a source of insecurity for me. Even as an adult, I still felt like sitting alone at the lunch table, or hiding in a bathroom stall, or making a new friend. There are frequent flashbacks of trying and being ridiculed.” she wrote.

“At twenty I found myself surrounded by girls who wanted to be my friends. So I shouted it from the rooftops, posted pictures of it and celebrated my new acceptance into the sisterhood, without thinking that other people would still do the same. Can feel like I did when I was feeling so alone.”

Yes, that’s *Beyonce*. Image: Instagram.

For some time, his friendship remained in the shadows. This was likely partly in recognition of the reaction, and partly because she had become more private since 2016 after publicly falling out with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

As part of all the discussions, many people talked about the disbandment of the squad and thought about possible differences between them all.

in the same Eli In the essay, Swift said that she has learned the difference between lifelong friendships and short-term ‘transient’ companions.

“Something about ‘We’re in our young twenties!’ “Brings people together into groups that can feel like your chosen family. And maybe they’ll be there for your whole life. Or maybe they’ll just be your companions for an important phase, but not forever,” She wrote.

“It’s sad but sometimes as you grow up, you outgrow relationships. You may leave friendships behind along the way, but you’ll always keep the memories.”

Except for former bestie Kloss (you can read the full details of their differences here, it’s a weird one), it all seems to be very dramatic (boo). Even former squad members who aren’t in the weekly NYC dinner date inner circle, like Hailee Steinfeld or Kelsea Ballerini, remain fans. Which is fine, if not a little boring, if you’re just here for the gossip.

We are now living in Swift’s Friendship Era 2.0. Friendship (Taylor’s version), if you like.

Swift’s Instagram is pretty much all business these days, leaving little room for group shots of every famous person (even Beyoncé!) you can possibly think of, and she’s now no stranger to awards shows. You don’t bring nine different famous friends as your date.

He has thrown out the old, overt campaign tactics that frustrated so many people a decade ago. Instead of red carpet poses or performances on the catwalk, we see the friendship playing out in front of the Era’s Tour audience or on the streets of New York.

Taylor Swift, the friend whose letter starts with F, is back. You just have to go to a NYC restaurant to see him.

