The horror according to Dario Argento

For a few years now, Dario Argento’s career has experienced a renaissance that takes him out of the place of legend – deserved and undeniable – and places him back in that of an active artist, aware of his legacy but willing to take risks and stop living of the glory won. This year he appeared as an actor in Vortexthe new film by Gaspar Noé (the daring director of Irreversible Y Climax) as the elderly husband –Argento is 80 years old– of a woman who suffers from a degenerative cognitive disorder. The film may seem like one of Noé’s “softer” ones, but it soon joins her uncomfortable filmography with scenes of pure uneasiness, difficult to watch, full of despair. Argento is excellent as the writer in crisis who gets used to (and is devoured) by that wife who slowly loses her mind. He also returned to the cinema with a much better film than all his films of the last twenty years, Dark Glassesa giallo classic starring the spectacular Ilenia Pastorelli and Asia Argento, the director’s daughter, in a role of assistant to people with disabilities, very different from the public character of the diva, a full-blown intense one. The film has no ambitions but in its simplicity it is a little gem and also includes a friendship between the model-prostitute Diana and a boy of Chinese origin, Chin, who is tender and complicit; that, somehow, shows in Dario Argento an ability to give life to characters in the midst of violence, something that was not always his strong point. In addition, in 2018 the director Luca Guadagnino, famous for the story of initiation and gay love Call Me By Your Name made a very particular and velvety remake of Suspiriathe 1977 classic, with stars like Tilda Swinton, Dakota Johnson or Mia Goth. In 2020, Argento published his autobiography, Paura (Fear), which in Argentina edited Letra Sudaca. This year the same publisher launched Horror: stories of blood, spirits and secretsfictional stories by Argento published for the first time in Spanishwith some River Plate twists that make some noise in an otherwise solid translation.

For those who are not so clear about the place that Argento occupies in the history of cinema, a brief summary: the Italian master worked in the 1960s with Sergio Leone and Bernardo Bertolucci until 1970 when he made his debut with The bird with the glass feathersa giallo very successful in Italy and in the world. The giallo is a hybrid subgenre that can be summed up as follows: a serial crime thriller -the murderer is always in the dark, it is common to see his gloves- with an atmosphere very close to horror, conventional eroticism (and brutal: the dead are usually women) and some touch fantastic. The identity of the murderer is usually known at the end, as a punchline. The giallo is a predecessor of the slasher genre, that of the murderers like Jason, Freddy, the saga of Halloween and else. Of his several giallosmaybe the best is deep red (1975), with David Hemmings and his ex-wife and collaborator actress Daria Nicolodi, who died in 2020. In deep red the enormous beauty of his cinematography stood out: the recreation of the painting Nighthawks by Edward Hopper for nocturnal scenes in an empty Rome, the extraordinary furniture of the house of the murdered telepath, the Villa Scott, a beautiful art-noveau mansion. That exquisiteness is also present in his first two films of the trilogy of witches or the three mothers: in Suspiria (1977) nobody can forget the choreography of the first crime or the reconstruction on the set of the gothic Casa Whale, the dance academy. In Hell (1980), the second in the mothers’ trilogy, the horrific death of the antique dealer in Central Park during an eclipse is unforgettable, as is much of the building’s spectacular set design, partly the responsibility of Mario Bava, who helped him finish the film because Argento he had hepatitis during production. In the 80’s Argento did not shine, he had a kind of second coming in the first half of the 90’s especially with two films starring Asia, Trauma (with a script by the American writer TED Klein) in 1993 and Stendhal’s syndrome in 1996, shot at the Uffizi gallery in Florence (he is the first filmmaker to be given such a location). But since then his films have been in creative decline and it seemed that Argento would end up in bronze. Until this cimbronazo before the end.

Horror It is a book that does not come to reinvent terror or to get on the train of the very good genre writers (and weird) that there are today in Italy like Luigi Musolino, Alessandro Manzetti, some novel by Evelina Santangelo. Here are his all-time obsessions: assassins, mysterious buildings, perversion, history, witchcraft. “Night at the Uffizi”, the first story, is a brief giallo based on a fantasy of the teacher when he filmed Stendhal’s syndrome in this gallery from another planet that has works by Caravaggio, Artemisia Gentileschi, Botticcelli, Bronzino. could also be included in Purple Red giallo at the Angelica Library (the libraries: a favorite space of Argento, memorable that of Hell), with femme fatale, Vatican intrigue and a scene with cats that, once again, revisits Hell but perhaps in a more cruel way, if that is possible. “Villa Palagonia” takes as its setting a royal mansion in Sicily, known as the Villa of the Monsters (almost like the Park of the Monsters that inspired Mujica Láinez to Bomarzo, although this stone fantasy commissioned by Duke Francesco Orsini is in Viterbo, near Rome); Palagonia, in Bagheria, built in 1715, is famous for its monsters on the facade, for a room made of mirrors and because it impressed both Goethe and Dalí. Argento’s story takes place during a guided tour and is based on some legends that inevitably cast a spell on the Sicilian mansion, but as a ghost story it achieves, towards the end, a disturbing and romantic atmosphere, far from the tourist story. Much better is “Macabre alchemies in the castle of Gilles” which, from the point of view of a girl kidnapped by Gilles de Rais, recreates the martyrdom of children killed by Joan of Arc’s comrade-in-arms and marshal of France who was hanged in 1440 for ritual crimes including rape and visceral frenzies.

The really notable story in this collection is “The Secrets of Menaro.” A young boy spends the summer in northern Italy, near the German border, at the home of his aunt Inge, a quiet, stocky woman. They must sleep in the same bed because there is no room: the whole story breathes a morbid sensuality between the boy and the woman with long gray hair, and Argento goes far beyond any limit of correction. In addition, and we will not give the details, there are scenes that are really scary.

Horror is an unavoidable volume for collectors of Argento, a great companion to Paura and of Giallo: crime, sexuality and style in Italian genre cinema by Editorial Rutemberg, with texts by James Gracey and Paula Vázquez Prietto, among others. But it’s also a classic horror book, anticipated by the formidable cover by visual artist Santiago Caruso, ideal for the reader who misses the fear that goes to the bone.