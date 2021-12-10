The horror from the creator of Silent Hill shows itself (and it’s chilling)

Slitterhead is the title of the new horror title by Keiichiro Toyama, father of the former and historian silent Hill as well as of Forbidden Siren.

On the other hand that of silent Hill it’s a saga that has marked the history of video games, and it’s one of those names that, when they pop up for some reason, send a shiver up your spine.

The new horror game from Bokeh Game Studio in fact it seems to want to propose all the gruesome horrors born from Toyama’s mind. Just below, the trailer

Toyama has indeed defined it “A horror with moments of unbridled action”, while regarding the type of experience he wants to offer, the director has stated that the gameplay will be able to “Provide new and unexpected ways to have fun”.

Unsurprisingly, the music of Slitterhead they are also edited by Akira Yamaoka, historical composer of the saga of silent Hill.

