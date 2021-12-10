Tech

The horror from the creator of Silent Hill shows itself (and it’s chilling)

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read

Slitterhead is the title of the new horror title by Keiichiro Toyama, father of the former and historian silent Hill as well as of Forbidden Siren.

On the other hand that of silent Hill it’s a saga that has marked the history of video games, and it’s one of those names that, when they pop up for some reason, send a shiver up your spine.

The new horror game from Bokeh Game Studio in fact it seems to want to propose all the gruesome horrors born from Toyama’s mind. Just below, the trailer

Toyama has indeed defined it “A horror with moments of unbridled action”, while regarding the type of experience he wants to offer, the director has stated that the gameplay will be able to “Provide new and unexpected ways to have fun”.

Unsurprisingly, the music of Slitterhead they are also edited by Akira Yamaoka, historical composer of the saga of silent Hill.

At this address you will find all the winners of The Game Awards, while at this link you can instead read the live recap of the event in real time, so as not to miss anything of the evening.

You lack the atmospheres of tension of silent Hill, but did you know that in Resident Evil Village is there a section inspired by the Konami franchise?

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Euronics “Black Friday episode 2”, we come to the second round of discounts

4 weeks ago

The Gunk has a release date, available at launch on Xbox Game Pass – Nerd4.life

November 10, 2021

Top 5 open world of 2021

2 days ago

Iliad announces the mega Flash 150 5G offer

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button