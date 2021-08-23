the horror in the cracks of a mirror friendship

In Double Suspicion “Horror finds its way into the cracks of a mirror friendship. The style of the film is classic, but the ending is really very original ”. Marianna Cappi rewards the film with three and a half stars out of the five made available by MyMovies and adds: “The director of Illegal brings to the screen the novel by Barbara Abel Derrier la haine with one eye on Alfred Hitchcock and another on Douglas Sirk”.

DIN DON ONE PARISH IN TWO (ITALY 1) / Film and cast: there is Gabriele Carbotti

However, there is also something to criticize, even if only slightly: “A few too many insistences of music and direction are however compensated by the dry measure of the film and by an ending that in fact contradicts the fidelity to the genre demonstrated up to that moment and chooses a darker and chilling road, but also consistent with the starting point ”. Double suspicion is the first evening film of Rai 3, click here for the live streaming.

RICH IN FANTASY (RAI 1) / In the cast of the film also the comedian Uccio De Santis

Double suspicion: the prizes

Double Suspicion is based on the novel by Barbara Abel Derriere la Haine. A film that at times traces a genre so dear to Hitchcock, which according to critics, with extreme elegance evokes it in an almost masterly way. The shooting of the film took place mainly in Belgium in Liege. An American adaptation starring Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway by the same director is expected to film soon. The film premiered at the Toronto Festival Film in 2018, while in French and Belgian theaters it was released in February 2019. Among the various awards obtained, there are the Magritte for best film, direction and best actress.

THE KENNEDY SCANDAL / Streaming film rai3: the last scion of patriarch Joe

Loading... Advertisements

Double Suspicion, film directed by Olivier Masset-Depasse

Double suspicion airs on Rai 3 today, 19 August, starting from 21.20. It is a 2018 French thriller film. Directed by Olivier Masset-Depasse, the cast includes all actors of Belgian and French origin such as Veerle Baetense, Anne Coesense, Mehdi Nebbou. The film holds a particular record, namely that of having received the highest number of awards at the Magritte awards (awards dedicated to the Belgian impressionist artist, awarded to the greatest expressions of the nation’s cinema).

Double suspicion, the plot

The film Double suspicion is set in the 1960s in Brussels, the city where Alice and Celine live, two friends so close that they seem like sisters. Their particular bond derives from the closeness and similarity of the lifestyle, in fact, they both live with their families in two adjacent villas and are mothers of two splendid children: Theo and Maxime.

Their quiet and golden life, studded with moments of joy and sharing, is disturbed by an unexpected tragedy. One day Maxime loses his life due to a bad domestic accident, falls from the window of his room and Alice watches helplessly at the scene without being able to avoid it.

Celine’s inconsolable pain is such that she reproaches her friend for what has happened and therefore moves away from her. Time passes and Celine tries to mend the relationship with her friend. In addition to the newfound bond with the woman, Celine shows an increasingly morbid attachment to the little Theo, coming to show clear signs of paranoia. Everything culminates in a shady plan by Celine aimed at definitively taking possession of little Theo.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED