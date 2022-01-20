the horror under the eyes of the conductor – Libero Quotidiano





The beauty of the live, we say in these cases. Even if this time there is very little to be “beautiful”, on the contrary the fright was great for a young Wasz-Tv journalist. It is about Tori Yorgeywhich literally was overwhelmed by an SUV during a live television broadcast: at that time he was in West Virginia, in the United States, and was in connection with the firm. The conductor was immediately frightened, but the reaction of the correspondent surprised everyone.

The young journalist got up, fixed the camera and resumed the broadcast, reassuring the studio and all the viewers from home. She has an enviable temperament, as well as a super professionalism: not even an accident of this kind has distracted her from her work. The reporter was reporting on the rupture of a water pipe when an SUV suddenly hit her, causing her to crash into the camera. “Oh my God, I just got hit by a car-she exclaimed while she wasn’t framed-but I’m fine.”



All this took place under the astonished eyes of the conductor, obviously apprehensive from the studio. But then he calmed down when Yorgey reassured him about his condition. The curious thing is that the incident occurred in the very last week of the reporter’s work for the broadcaster in West Virginia, as she will soon return to her Pennsylvania to work.