The Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute and the PIMEC Foundation sign an agreement to improve psychological well-being

The Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute (IMIM-Hospital del Mar) and the PIMEC Foundation have signed a collaboration agreement with the common goal of improving the mental health of business people and workers, within the scope of SMEs. The agreement will facilitate the access of small and medium-sized companies to the European project MENTUPP(Mental Health Promotion and Intervention in Occupational Settings), through interventions designed and facilitated by the IMIM Mental Health Research Group.

Small and medium-sized companies generate 62.2% of Spanish GDP and 72.4% of employment, therefore, they constitute the engine of the economy. Companies and self-employed people in the sectors hardest hit by the effects of COVID19 are very weak.

The agreement between the IMIM-Hospital del Mar and the Fundació PIMEC goes through the development of projects related to health care and promotion, through healthcare, scientific research and innovation within the European project MENTUPP. The objective is to improve psychological well-being within SMEs in the construction, health and information and communication technology sectors.

The Fundació PIMEC will look for companies from the construction, health and information and communication technology sectors that want to participate free of charge in this European project. The material created is interactive with relevant information on stress, psychological well-being, and depressive and anxiety symptoms. The principal investigator of the project, Dr. Benedikt Amann, emphasizes that “it is critical to create awareness of the importance of emotional and psychosocial well-being within SMEs in general and also beyond the project to ultimately create more economic well-being in each company”.