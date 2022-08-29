The Hot 100 records Drake broke and the ones he has yet to break

Each new Drake release brings its share of history into the Billboard ranking. His new collaboration with DJ Khaled and Lil Baby, “Staying Alive”, is no different. Thanks to her, he goes beyond the Beatles for most top 5 hits in Hot 100 history. Discover in this article, the Hot 100 records that Drake has broken and those that he still has to break.

Brief History of the Billboard Rankings

It’s worth noting that for about a decade now, the Hot 100 has included streaming data. Also after December 1998, album cuts became eligible for charting. Thus, songs no longer needed to be commercially available as singles to appear on the chart, as before.

An album’s full track list can now appear on the chart after its 2022 debut. Previously, a major album could only make it to the Hot 100 with the number of tracks it released in trade. The ratings methodology changes over time, thanks to the evolution of how fans consume music.

The same applies to the measurement of this activity. For decades, the best way to gauge a song’s popularity was to track individual purchases of physical singles. Much later, the digital titles were integrated as well as their broadcasting on the radio. Eventually, the classification expanded to include tracks played only on radio.

The recording industry ended most major physical single releases in the late 90s. This change impacted the measurement of music business. Today, the ranking takes into account streaming, in addition to circulation and sales. The strength of streaming, in particular, means it’s common for hit albums to infuse the Hot 100 with double-digit song counts.

Drizzy’s latest album is the perfect example. A feat Drake continues to achieve quite consistently and impressively.

Billboard Hot 100 regular Drake.

Earlier in the year, he became the first solo man in history to top the Billboard 200 and Billboard Hot 100. All thanks to his latest album Honestly, Nevermind and his single Jimmy Cooks with 21 Savages. Today, he secures the honor of being the artist with the greatest number of successes in the top 5 in Hot 100 historywith 30 titles.

The single “Staying Alive” by DJ Khaled, on which he appears with Lil Baby, starts in fifth place in the latest ranking, dated August 20. Drake then exceeds the Beatles, who have 29, to hold the record in the list’s 64-year history. The Beatles were the only ones to hold the top 5 mark for 55 years.

“Staying Alive” also allows Drake to extend his records for the most top 10s, top 20s, top 40s and Hot 100 entries. As Drake makes history, here’s a look at them all. Hot 100 records whom the superstar has beaten in his career. We will also share those he has not yet beaten.

The Hot 100 records that Drizzy broke

Drizzy is a monster of the music industry. His achievements present in the Billboard ranking proves it well. Drake has broken a total of 20 world records Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Most Billboard Hot 100 Top 5 hits : Drake has had 30 Top 5 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

: Drake has had 30 Top 5 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. Most Hot 100 Top 10 hits : Drake has 59 Top 10 hits on the Hot 100.

: Drake has 59 Top 10 hits on the Hot 100. Most Hot 100 Top 20 hits : Drake scored 100 of the top 20 Hot 100 hits.

: Drake scored 100 of the top 20 Hot 100 hits. More Hot 100 Top 40 hits : Drake has 158 hits in the Top 40 of the Hot 100.

: Drake has 158 hits in the Top 40 of the Hot 100. Most Hot 100 hits : Drake has 277 hits in the Hot 100.

: Drake has 277 hits in the Hot 100. Most Hot 100 Number 2s : Drake has seven songs that reached No. 2 on the Hot 100.

: Drake has seven songs that reached No. 2 on the Hot 100. Most Hot 100 debuts : Drake has seven songs that debuted at #1 on the Hot 100.

: Drake has seven songs that debuted at #1 on the Hot 100. More Hot Top 5 debuts 100: Drake has 20 songs that debuted in the top 5 of the Hot 100.

: Drake has 20 songs that debuted in the top five spots on the Hot 100. More Hot 100 Top 20 debuts : Drake has 77 songs that debuted in the top 20 of the Hot 100.

: Drake has 77 songs that debuted in the top 20 of the Hot 100. More Hot 100 Top 40 debuts : Drake has 125 songs that debuted in the Top 40 of the Hot 100.

: Drake has 125 songs that debuted in the Top 40 of the Hot 100. Most consecutive weeks spent in the Hot 100: Drake has spent 431 consecutive weeks in the Hot 100 (2009 – 2017).

100: Drake has spent 431 consecutive weeks in the Hot 100 (2009 – 2017). Most Concurrent Top 5 Hot 100 Hits : Drake had 5 Top 5 hits on the Hot 100 on the September 18, 2021 chart, tying the Beatles, who reached this record on April 4, 1964.

: Drake had 5 Top 5 hits on the Hot 100 on the September 18, 2021 chart, tying the Beatles, who reached this record on April 4, 1964. Most concurrent hits in the Hot’s Top 10 100: Drake had nine simultaneous Top 10 hits on the Hot 100 chart for September 18, 2021.

100: Drake had nine simultaneous Top 10 hits on the Hot 100 chart for September 18, 2021. Most concurrent hits in the Hot 100 Top 20 : Drake had 14 concurrent Top 20 hits on the Hot 100 on the September 18, 2021 chart.

: Drake had 14 concurrent Top 20 hits on the Hot 100 on the September 18, 2021 chart. Most concurrent Hot 100 Top 40 hits : Drake had 21 concurrent Top 40 hits on the Hot 100 on the July 14, 2018 and September 18, 2021 charts.

: Drake had 21 concurrent Top 40 hits on the Hot 100 on the July 14, 2018 and September 18, 2021 charts. Most concurrent Hot 100 hits : Drake had 27 Hot 100 hits on the July 14, 2018 chart.

: Drake had 27 Hot 100 hits on the July 14, 2018 chart. Most Top 10 hits in a calendar year : Drake had 13 Top 10 hits on the Hot 100 in 2018 and 2021.

: Drake had 13 Top 10 hits on the Hot 100 in 2018 and 2021. Most Top 40 hits in a calendar year : Drake had 30 Top 40 hits on the Hot 100 in 2021.

However, the Canadian rapper still has records that stand up to him in this area.

Billboard Hot 100 records Drizzy has yet to break

drake made history a bit more with his latest collaboration with Khaled and Lil Baby. The Toronto native is certainly a record holder in the rankings. However, there are still things to do in this direction.

Drake scored 11 Hot 100 number 1s in his career, the most for a rapper. However, if we consider all artistic genres, it is on par with whitney houston for the seventh rank. The Beatles (20) remain in the lead, Mariah Carey (19), Rihanna (14), michael jackson (13), The Supremes and Madonna (12 each) complete the walk.

Let’s discover the records that still resist Drake in the Hot 100 ranking.

Most cumulative weeks spent in first place

Drake has spent 54 cumulative weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100 during his career. This is the fourth highest number, after Mariah Carey (87), Rihanna (60) and the Beatles (59).

Most cumulative weeks spent in the Top 10

drake spent 341 weeks altogether in the top 10 of the Hot 100 (combining the totals of his 58 top 10s), the second most weeks after Rihanna (360).

Most consecutive weeks spent in the Top 10

drake spent 51 consecutive weeks in the top 10 of the Hot 100 in 2015-16thanks to “Hotline Bling”, “Work” of Rihanna, “Summer Sixteen” and “One Dance”, with WizKid and Kyla. It is the fourth longest unbroken streak in the top 10, after the 69 weeks of Katy Perry in 2010-11. Then come the 61 weeks of The Chainsmokers in 2016-17 and the 59 weeks of justin bieber in 2021-22.

Most weeks at the top of the Hot 100 and Billboard 200 simultaneously

drake topped both charts simultaneously eight times during his career. This places it in third position after the Beatles and Whitney Houstonwho did it for 12 weeks each.

Most number 1s in a calendar year

Drake’s biggest year, in terms of Hot 100 #1 singleswas 2018, where he got three of his 11 No. 1 hits. He achieved it with the titles: “God’s Plan”, “Nice for What” and “In My Feelings”. The record for the most number 1s achieved in a calendar year belongs to the Beatles.

The band got six in 1964: “I Want To Hold Your Hand”, “She Loves You”, “Can’t Buy Me Love”, “Love Me Do”, “A Hard Day’s Night” and “I Feel Fine”. Although the voice of drake is used on Travis Scott’s 2018 No. 1 release, “Sicko Mode,” he is not officially credited on the track. It therefore does not count in its ranking history.

Most Top 5 hits in a calendar year

In 2021 only, drake climbed eight times in the Top 5 of the Hot 100. This is his personal best for one year. A feat achieved with the singles: “What’s Next”, “Wants and Needs”, “Lemon Pepper Freestyle”, “Champagne Poetry”, “Girls Want Girls”, “Fair Trade”, “Way 2 Sexy” and “Knife Talk”.

The Beatles hold the absolute record for the most hits ranked in top 5 in a calendar year. In 1964, 10 titles of the group ended up in the top 5. They are: “I Want To Hold Your Hand”, “She Loves You”, “Please Please Me”, “Twist and Shout”, “Do You Want To Know a Secret”, “Can’t Buy Me Love”, “Love Me Do ”, “A Hard Day’s Night”, “I Feel Fine” and “She’s a Woman”.

Highest number of total admissions in a calendar year

Drake got 35 total entries in the Hot 100 in 2016 and 2018, his personal best in a single year. The overall record for the most entries won in a calendar year is 80, achieved by the Glee Cast in 2010.

Song with the most number of weeks spent in first position

Drake’s longest No. 1 hit is “God’s Plan”: 11 weeks in 2018. Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” starring Billy Ray Cyrus, holds the all-time longevity record. The title spent 19 weeks at the top spot on the Hot 100 in 2019.

Song with the most weeks spent in the Top 5

The song of drake who occupied the longest the top 5 of the Hot 100 is “God’s Plan” (22 weeks). “Blinding Lights” of The Weeknd holds the record for the most weeks spent in the region, with 43 weeks.

Song that has spent the most weeks in the Top 10

The oldest tube of drake in the Top 10 is “God’s Plan” (26 weeks). The title “Blinding Lights” of The Weeknd holds the record for the most weeks spent in the rankings, with 57 weeks.

Song that has spent the most weeks in the Top 20

The oldest tube of Drake in the Top 20 is “No Guidance” (Chris Brown featuring Drake ; 31 weeks). The title “Blinding Lights” of The Weeknd holds the record for the most weeks spent in the rankings, with 80 weeks.

Song that has spent the most weeks in the Top 40

The oldest tube of drake to Top 40 is “No Guidance” (Chris Brown featuring Drake; 44 weeks). The title “Blinding Lights” of The Weeknd holds the record for the most weeks spent in the rankings, with 86 weeks.

Song with the most weeks on the Hot 100

The oldest tube of drake is “No Guidance” (Chris Brown featuring Drake; 46 weeks total). Blinding Lights” of The Weeknd holds the record for the most weeks spent in the rankings, with 90 weeks.