The hot Buzz Lightyear movie thanks to Chris Evans

Self Chris Evans double the beloved Buzz Lightyear, the trailer can only leave hot expectations, and in America on Instagram we are already wondering if there will be a love story in the plot. With the gossip on Selena Gomez engaged to Chris Evans (yet to be confirmed) the internet is already eagerly awaiting the film.

We are talking about Lightyear, Disney Pixar animated film released on June 17, 2022 dedicated to the personal story of astronaut Buzz Lightyear, created from the beginning as one of the toys of the animated saga of Toy Story. The first trailer has just come out, here it is.

Chris Evans is the hot actor who will voice Buzz Lightyear

The trailer of Lightyear it has a great emotional charge: not only the redesign of the character makes him extremely human in expressions, but the soundtrack with Starman by David Bowie gives that touch of science fiction dream that gives you goosebumps.

And speaking of goosebumps, Chris Evans, who will voice the character, tweeted that he was very excited about the occasion. The Cut, an American magazine, has already stated that the film can only be super hot thanks to the presence of Chris Evans which, in case you have lived on Mars so far (to be on the subject) is Captain America in the movies of the Avengers, so to speak.

I’m covered in goosebumps. And will be every time I watch this trailer. Or hear a Bowie song. Or have any thought whatsoever between now and July cause nothing has ever made me feel more joy and gratitude than knowing I’m a part of this and it’s basically always on my mind

??? pic.twitter.com/bq5573GcrM – Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 27, 2021

Social gossip: Selena Gomez girlfriend of Chris Evans?

Chris Evans was nominated by the magazine People one of the “sexiest men in the world” in 2020, and fans are desperate for clues to confirm one love story with Selena Gomez.

Assumptions of all kinds are wasted on social media, but it seems that it is a video on TikTok and Instagram that can confirm the relationship between Chris Evans and Selena Gomez. While Evans plays the piano on a rainy day (already very romantic) it seems that in the reflection of the instrument a brunette girl is filming him, who fans bet is Selena Gomez.

While the fans get excited about Chris Evans And Selena Gomez together and google images like “Chris Evans naked” or “Chris Evans physicist”, the Hollywood media are awaiting official confirmation from the two stars.

The record trailer of “Lightyear” flies first in the charts on social networks

The spinoff trailer Lightyear meanwhile it flies, thanks also to the fans of Chris Evans. As reported Deadline, it received 83 million views in the first 24 hours. A record capable of beating even the trailer for Eternals (77 million views) film by superheroes with Angelina Jolie.

Chris Evans he knows how to break the internet as well Lightyear immediately after the launch of the trailer jumped to the top of Twitter’s top global trends, and YouTube’s top global videos, in the “overall” and “movies” sections.

Also Linus to Deejay Call Italy announced the arrival of the film Lightyear: for the first time the astronaut Buzz is represented in real “human” clothes, in the story it tells his courageous life before becoming the toy that will appear in the animated films of Toy Story. Here is the commentary from Linus and Nicola.

Chris Evans is hot, talented and also has a great sense of humor

If you think that Chris Evans is just hot, you are very wrong. The director of Lightyear Angus MacLane, who previously worked on the team of Toy Story, he told the site Disney D23 that Chris Evans was a “natural choice”: for his ability to use humor even in dramatic moments and for its renowned action scene skills.

While on Twitter the funny memes of “shocked” fans flock to discover that Buzz Lightyear had hair under the purple jumpsuit that he never took off in Toy Story, the expectation for the next Disney Pixar film, which seems designed for an audience of young and old, grows. And obviously also the one for the confirmation of the engagement between Chris Evans and Selena Gomez, but that’s another story.