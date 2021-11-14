the Hot Coffee code has not been removed – Nerd4.life

According to what some enthusiasts have discovered, GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition still contains the code of the infamous mini game Hot Coffee of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, which caused the perfect storm against its authors and the video game industry as a whole.

It is unlikely that players will be able to reactivate Hot Coffee, given that it lacks so many of the graphics resources necessary to make it run, but it is impressive to see it still present in the game code. In fact, the dataminers who examined the file of GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition discovered much more: developer comments, trimmed content, trimmed songs, and so on. Hot Coffee, however, is particularly relevant for the importance it has had in the history of our medium.

In short: GTA: San Andreas was released in 2004 and in the game you could have sex with several girls. Of course, the explicit sequences had been cut, except that a real explicit minigame linked to these moments was hidden in the code, which evidently had been deactivated at the last moment, but not removed. In 2005, players found a way to activate it, leading to numerous lawsuits against Take-Two and Rockstar Games, which put the gaming medium under the magnifying glass.

Why is Hot Coffee still in the GTA: San Andreas code? Probably because the developers who curated the remastered edition were given the master build of the original and didn’t touch anything. Note that there are also all the songs that are officially cut, but which have simply been deactivated via script.