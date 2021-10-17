the hot details on the first times of celebrities

This weekend gets a little hotter with us at Rumors.it! We will leave you amazed with a list of internationally known characters who let themselves go by telling their first time and revealing the “age x” in which they lost their virginity. The age ranges from 13 to 27 years and in some cases you will be truly amazed. An album of phrases and statements released in various interviews during the career of these stars, starting with those minors who have become “big” before their time.

At 13 they had their very exciting first time as a super actor Johnny Depp, Robin Thicke, the songwriter of Blurred Lines, who joked that it lasted even less than 30 seconds and the ice-eyed actor Ian Somerhalder who exclaimed: “It was fun!”, and then came to Andy Cohen who admits: “It’s scary to be a parent now, because you know all these things.”

At 14, the age of the first motorbike guides, we find a slew of famous names, starting from Kardashian – is Kim that Khloe – at the same age but with completely different experiences: the first positive overall, while Khloe confesses to the Belgian newspaper HLN: “I wasn’t ready. I barely knew my body ”. The actress also lost her virginity at the age of 14 Angelina Jolie that tells it as a conscious and exciting event a Ok Magazine: “We had an exchange of something and we were covered in blood, my heart was beating fast”. At fifteen Ashton Kutcher he had fun in the woods and ironically tells about it in 2008 a Details: “The whole thing lasted two seconds. It was really embarrassing. Two years later, I had sex with her again just to show her that the first performance was a coincidence and that I had improved. ” Katy Perry like a real rock star at 16, unveils a GQ of having lost his virginity in the front seat of a Volvo sedan, with the album Grace by Buckley in the background. Between 16 and 18 we find a George Clooney excited, Anna Faris And Sebastian Stan, known in the role of Carter Baizen’s Gossip Girl.

Famous people virginity: “There is no right age”

But now let’s move on to those who thought about it for some time before losing their virginity, even though there was no lack of opportunities. Joe Jonas at 20, he proudly declares that he has waited for the right person; Adam Lambert at 21 with a man, stating that he did not immediately do a great performance. Jessica Simpson at 22 who, as a true old-fashioned girl, wanted to wait for the wedding night to let herself go in the arms of her ex-husband Nick Lachey. And the sex bomb Adriana Lima, supermodel of international fame, unexpectedly had her first and tender time at the age of 27 after her marriage to ex-husband Marko Jaric. The stars also confirm this: there is no right age to lose one’s virginity, the important thing is to feel it and not feel constrained either physically or by third-party judgments! True love and good sex will come sooner or later for everyone.