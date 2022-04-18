The hot photo of Natanael Cano and his girlfriend with little clothes in the preview of Coachella.

The Mexican Nathanael Canoy was shown with his enigmatic girlfriend on social networks before the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. How? With little clothing and on top of a jet ski.

April 17, 2022 3:04 p.m.

Nathanael Cano lives a crazy life. One last. A reality that perhaps he did not even dream of in his wildest dreams. Every day that the Mexican leaves behind in the calendar becomes more and more famous, his songs resound throughout Europe and his flow bursts the stages of Coachella, where he shared stages with the main artists of the planet. In addition, he continues to show off his beautiful girlfriend Sara little by little.

With just 21 years and 11 published albums! that leave the music industry speechless, Natanael Cano continues to dazzle on and off stage. How does he do when he comes down from the pedestal? Yes, getting on real luxury cars and tremendous jet skis. He has several cars, but all eyes were on a jet ski in which the rapper posed with his girlfriend.

As Tork found out, the Mexican who was born in Hermosillo and started playing the guitar when he was only 9 years old, today is a millionaire thanks to his music. His followers do not stop chasing him and everyone already knows his themes, although few have information about his girlfriend. In the run-up to the big Festival, without labeling her or making great boasts, the singer did not miss the opportunity to introduce Sara.

While celebrating that his music was among the Top 10 Latin artists on the Billboard list (being the only Mexican artist), Canus rides in a car that steals all eyes. What is it about? a shocking Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 that costs more than 2 and a half million Mexican pesos and has unique features. Although of course, this time the protagonist of the photograph was a jet ski.

As this medium investigated, the jet ski that the rapper drives costs about 20 thousand euros (about 450 thousand Mexican pesos) and is of the Yamaha brand. Although of course, no one observed Natanael Cano’s new chiche, since all eyes were on his girlfriend Sara from him. Blonde and provocative the girl has not yet decided to appear on the front pages of the Mexican newspapers. There is little information about her, but the networks exploded with photos of her.