the hot singer in a mini skirt

Since becoming a mom, Rihanna is even sexier. The proof during a recent outing in New York.

On May 13, Rihanna experienced the greatest happiness of all: that of becoming mom for the very first time. And if some women have a lot of trouble accepting their bodies during pregnancy, this was certainly not the case for the singer: “My body is doing amazing things right now and I refuse to be ashamed of it. This time should be a celebration. Why hide your pregnancy? », she said in an interview with the magazine vogue. “When I found out I was pregnant, I thought, ‘There’s no way I’m going shopping in the maternity aisle. I’m sorry, it’s too much fun to dress up. I’m not going to drop this because my body is changing.”

RIHANNA LOOKS SO GOOD 😭 pic.twitter.com/tJRHKIucXQ — 𝖌𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑 (@gabgonebad) August 25, 2022

And a few months after giving birth to her baby boy, Rihanna’s state of mind does not seem to have budged one bit. As you can see from the Twitter post above, A$AP Rocky’s sweetheart showed up sexier than ever and redouble her confidence. Seen at the exit of the Ned hotel in New York this Thursday, August 25 after enjoying a romantic evening with her man, Riri opted for an emerald green shirt revealing her bra, a leather mini skirt as well only high heels and sunglasses.

Internet users validate the look of Rihanna

A look that has, it seems, unanimous on the Web. Indeed, many Internet users have approved the sexy side of the pretty brunette: “Those legs!!! », “She is even better than before”, “A true goddess”, “She is so beautiful! No one comes close to her,” “I can’t believe she just had a baby,” “The sexiest of moms”, “Rihanna is just absolutely gorgeous, she has one of those looks! », could we read among the many reactions. This will certainly make him happy!