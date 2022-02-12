The Hotel Transylvania saga is not boring because the plot is simple and revolutionary

Hotel Transylvania 1,2,3,4 – Netflix and PrimeVideo

Only cartoons with a huge plot can become sagas and there are few that are worth producing sequels or prequels for. Often the producers are enticed by the millions and millions of spectators who have made the fortune of that or this feature film, without however considering that a good idea can never be compared to an idea.

For example, no one doubts the excellent success of the first Frozen, the cartoon with the most merchandising in history, but there is a lot to say about the second. The story holds up, but it is the initial spirit that is lost, because that of Frozen is a story that lives thanks to the resolution that its characters are able to find with respect to a problem or a nefarious event. Once you have found it, what else would you like to tell? Strength is lost when you know the patterns within which the protagonists move and the songs, after a while, get bored.

Hotel Transylvania, on the other hand, has such a solid foundation that even if they were to produce episode 75, we would still be happy. This is what also happened with Shrek, of whom we are never satisfied, whose very simple and revolutionary plot is: an ogre saves a princess and the two fall in love. That’s enough? Of course: the simpler things are, the more they work.

HT has this idea: A widowed vampire raises her own daughter. From here, of course, infinite implications explode. Dracula, in the original voiced by Adam Sandler with a Slavic accent and in Italy by Claudio Bisio, is the hyper protective dad of Mavis, a delightful little cross-eyed vampire, the ideal beauty of any emo-goth.

Drak has it to death with humans, whom the monster has never hunted down, guilty of killing the only love of his life, indeed the only one zing, as those of his species call the love at first sight from which no one can escape and which happens only once in a lifetime.

Mavis grows up carefree in a gloomy and very funny castle, her father is a hoot and the hotel he built to house the monsters is a real success. Mavis is a family made up of friends of her father, real ones fellows reminiscent of the most successful and crazy comedies of recent decades, from The Hangover to Anchorman.

It is Wayne, a werewolf with pestilential breath who with his sweet wife Wanda has about a hundred children who stress him like a modern father who has to navigate between quarantines and tampons; Murray, a centennial mummy with talent show ambitions; Griffin, an invisible man whose only teardrop glasses are seen and who for much of the second film pretends to be engaged to an invisible woman (who doesn’t exist, but no one can prove it); Frankestein, brutalized by his wife Eunice, in the original voiced by Fran Dresher, the legendary Nanny of the homonymous sit-com.

The ingredients to make a spectacular comedy are all there, but the creatives add another explosive element that is the real fulcrum of the story: Johnny, a naive, adventurous and enthusiastic American tourist with a backpack who arrives, no one knows how, at the magical hotel. Dracula hinders his arrival from the beginning and ends up disguising him as a monster to disguise him in the eyes of the bloodthirsty guests, but above all in the naive eyes of Mavis, who has always been curious about the outside (like the Little Mermaid) but kept away from the world (ah the old fathers who did not let their daughters out!).

Everyone likes Johnny, but above all he becomes dear to Mavis, with whom the girl zings (it seems an erotic thing, and maybe it is). Drak cannot allow this to happen, first of all because her daughter does not touch herself and if a human touches her then there is very serious trouble. But there is no question about the zing and in the end even Count Dracula is forced to make peace with the idea that nothing is immutable and that happiness, when it arrives, is not lost.

Hotel Transylvania 2 is, if possible, even more fun with the arrival of Dennis aka Denisovich, the tender son of Mavis and Johnny who does not know if he will become a vampire or will remain human and, as always happens in any fictional story or not, unleashes family feuds. It is something we all know, on several levels: the families of young parents vie for the virtues, merits, and even defects of a new small member of the family, responding to an entirely primitive, clan-like impulse.

A child must belong to someone, he must have a blood to which he refers, of the genes from which he was produced and it is clear that the people most directed to him are the father and the mother, but the grandparents do not agree: they want them similar to they project onto the children their own fragility and their own vices that are not even innate, but have calcified over the years and, layer by layer, have produced the people they are.

Drak would like Denisovich so similar to him that he even changes his name, he would like him to have fangs, to fly (he almost smashes him to the ground by throwing him from a tower to entice the child to fly, but he doesn’t fly), but Denis is the son of Mavis and Johnny, who is a human, and is also a bit of a fool, and as a fool’s son Denis also shows some foolish interests that make monsters drop their arms. Sooner or later the grandfather has to deal with the fact that that child is a living being unto himself, that he will be able to fulfill himself and even emancipate himself only if left free enough to be.

In all Transylvania there is so much psychic and human material from which to draw, that we could talk about it for days, also because episodes 3 and 4 (the latter recently released for Prime) are forges of ideas and hilarious moments .

Honorable Mentions: Totally Inappropriate Phantom of the Opera playing gravely at banquets, witches, zombies they do catcalling and the hallucinatory music on which even those accustomed to listening to madrigals are forced to dance in front of their astonished children.