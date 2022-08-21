The hottest celebrity hair changes of the summer

Summary of the summer: hair changes to make our favorite stars dream. We come back to the most striking transformations and we draw inspiration from them for our next passages on the chair of the hairdressing salon.

Summer trends were led by pops of color, sun-kissed hair and color blocks. We also had several surprises from our favorites who cut their lengths.

Here are the most striking hair changes of the summer.

1. Catherine “Peach” Paquin

Catherine opted for a pale pink perfect for the festival season. She became blonde again, but we have good memories of her.

2. SJ Blue

The TikTok star visited a hair salon in Laval and did business with colorist Catherine White to realize the trend money piecewhich had taken a step aside in the last year before coming back in force for the next few months.

3. Noemie Lacerte

Noémie has trusted Catia and Claude from the Le Artof salon for her hair for several years. This time, it’s a color that seems faded in the sun and a fringe on the chin that make Noémie happy.

4. Millie Bobby Brown

The star of Stranger Things opted for a more blond coloring than ever with this lustrous bob. It’s not the shortest haircut Millie has had, having previously shaved her hair off to play Eleven, but it’s a big change!

5. Sarah-Jeanne Labrosse

Sarah-Jeanne dares when the time comes to change her haircut and color. The actress trusted David D’Amours to experiment for a role, with full bangs and color block coloring.

6. Gloria Bella

Gloria-Bella Brisson surprised everyone by having her hair cut shorter than ever, with a tapered bob that suits her perfectly.

7. Camila Cabello

Camila’s hair change went through a honey color that reminds us that summer isn’t over at all.

8. Emma Chamberlain

Emma’s hair change is a drastic one. With chestnut lengths, she opted for a short polar blond bob. Everything seems to suit him.

9. Audrey-Louise Beausejour

Subtle change, but present, the darling of Star Academy 2022. A slightly shorter haircut and sun-kissed locks for the singer.

10. Sam-Eloi Girard

This transformation has capsized many minds who loved Sam-Éloi’s long curly hair. He shaved everything!

11. Claudia Bouvette

Claudia went from sky blue to electrifying yellow to tour stages in Quebec.

12. Doja Cat

Doja Cat was sick of having hair. She decided to shave everything, eyebrows included. It did him a world of good! It’s liberating and she also plays with her eyebrow makeup.

13. Maisie Williams

The actress of Game Of Thrones has also chosen to shave everything. Maisie likes to play with her look and this one suits her very well.

14. Pezie Beaudin

We really liked Pézie’s cotton candy pink, made in the salon at Marcus. We also looked very carefully at her summer change, sublime lavender hair.

15. KJ Apa

Completed the Archie look for KJ Apa. This one has had all of his hair shaved off and is back to a natural brown, unlike his popular character’s redhead.

16. Emma Watson

Emma recently cut everything for a campaign by the haute couture house Prada. She hadn’t had her hair this short since 2010.

