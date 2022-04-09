The HOTTEST movie on Netflix about forbidden pleasures; raised 115 million dollars you have to see it NOW!

Since the arrival of the pandemic, digital and streaming platforms in Mexico have established themselves as the best allies to face the lockdown and home protection.

Under this scenario, platforms such as Netflix have positioned themselves as leaders in the entertainment industry, and precisely within this acclaimed streaming platform there are hundreds of movie titles entertaining and valuable to enjoy.

The content through streaming

Since the arrival of platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and now Paramount plus, the giant of streaming Now find a way to stand out competitionbecause users are increasingly demanding more content to enjoy from the comfort of their homes.

Let us remember that the company arose from 1997although it offered only a DVD rental service through the mail, and it was until the year 2008 which began to offer service for streaming.

However, films in trend are not the center of the platformbecause also in its reproduction rows you can find documentaries, series, short films and all kinds of critically acclaimed productions.

For this reason, we have prepared the recommendation of a film that is hosted within the red logo site, Netflix, where various contents corresponding to various genders of cinema, and now the users of this platform have shown interest in productions that touch the theme of privacy and the passion.

One of the hottest tapes on Netflix

recently called the attention of users a tape that is considered one of the hottest in history, and it is “Closer”, which you can currently find on the platform of streaming.

This film is an adaptation of a play by theaterwhich bears the same title and which turned out to be just as successful, since it had a budget of 27 million dollars and grossed more than 115 million of dollars.

What is the movie about

The story follows the life of Daniel (Jude Law), a journalist in charge of the obituaries that at the beginning that the film falls in love in a fortuitous way with Alice (Natalie Portman) and after a year of relationship he decides to publish a book about Alice’s life.

However, the things that could be fixed between them get more complicated after Daniel goes to the studio of the photographer Anna Cameron (Julie Roberts) with whom he flirts during the session, from that moment on, desire, pleasure and intensity could take over the decisions of the characters.

