The hour of corporate wellness | Well-being in the company

A new corporate model is making its way: that of companies that are committed to the well-being of their employees. Taking care of their physical and mental health, making them feel valued and taking advantage of all their abilities is to the benefit of each person, the group they work with and the company, and is also reflected in the income statement. The wellness corporate is an investment with return. The model developed by Savia responds to this new culture that places the employee at the center of the organization, detects and analyzes the needs of the company and each of its members and responds to them through segmented care based on three pillars: health emotional, nutritional and physical health.

Every year some economic media publish rankings of the best companies to work for, the dream of any professional. They are companies that, like many others, offer good salaries and different incentives (company car, medical insurance, discounts on services, the possibility of job promotion), to attract the best professionals. But what distinguishes the most desired is that they offer a plus, what Estefanía Villanueva, a psychologist at the Savia service for companies, defines as an “emotional salary”. In other words, they are companies that apply a corporate wellbeing model.

In recent years, a phenomenon known as the ‘great resignation’ has occurred in the United States ‒and it is beginning to be glimpsed in Europe‒, which describes the resignation of millions of people from their jobs. It could be thought that it is only due to poor working conditions, but experts point out that other factors are decisive. Annie Mckee, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania who is a pioneer in emotional intelligence, points out that they are employees who have disconnected from their company because they do not see the purpose of their work. Stress invades their lives and they collapse.

How to anticipate problems

Emotional overload and not knowing how to manage it takes its toll on the sufferer and the company where they work. “Stress does not make a person more productive, on the contrary, it can lead to repeated absences from work and abandonment of work,” explains Estefanía Villanueva. On the other hand, in the companies that bet on the wellness This and other corporate problems are tackled before they have irreversible effects, says the specialist: “Well-being is an investment for the company and health insurance for the employee”.

The wellness Corporate reinforces the commitment of the staff, because each of its members is aware that they are part of the company, participate in decision-making, are listened to and valued, and see their needs of all kinds met. The model anticipates the problems that may arise and has tools to deal with them when they appear. This relationship between the company and its employees describes a new scenario, a paradigm shift that the results guarantee. Black Rock, the world’s largest investment fund, noted last year that “companies that forged strong ties with their employees had higher returns during the pandemic.”

Savia offers a telemedicine service for company workers: this way you have a GP 24/7 and a direct line with the specialist. Shutterstock

Experts in anti-aging and longevity explain that when a person experiences a situation of full well-being, they are capable of carrying out an activity much higher than that of most people. It has a scientific explanation: the hormonal cascade that these situations generate in the body are an energizer that enhances the person’s abilities.

Well-being and pleasure activate neuroendocrine pathways and growth factors that counteract the negative consequences of stress. And if the enjoyment is shared, much better, the specialists point out. This perspective has repercussions in all areas, including work. A happy, rested employee, in good physical and mental shape, sees his capacity multiplied. Hence the equation: a happy person is the best guarantee for the company he works for to be productive. Savia is a tool to guarantee this equation, a commitment to the wellness that can help companies take care of a key capital: their employees.

360º health

For years, health has been much more than the absence of disease. It encompasses the physical and the mental, and is considered capital to preserve and enhance. Savia’s corporate wellness model is based on this approach, offering a vision of global health that integrates nutritional, physical and emotional aspects. In practice, it translates into global solutions to specific problems. If a person suffers from stress, in addition to having the help of a psychologist to deal with the situation, they can participate in workshops on emotional management, resilience or meditation, have a personalized anti-stress physical exercise plan or guide their diet towards a diet for physical and emotional well-being.

Savia also offers a telemedicine service for company workers: a GP is available 24/7 via video call and chat, a direct line with the specialist (also via chat) and the possibility of receiving an electronic prescription if the doctor prescribes it.

The health that breaks through consists of being better and that also implies enjoying more and giving yourself permission to do so. Michael Plant, a researcher at the University of Oxford who analyzes the effectiveness of resources aimed at improving well-being, highlights in his research the importance of the new corporate model because, in addition to improving productivity, it helps companies retain professional talent, and now its effects can be measured accurately, something essential in the business world. Two of the best universities in the world, Oxford and Harvard, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) guarantee that corporate wellbeing is one of the best strategic decisions that a company can make.