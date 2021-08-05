The house at the bottom of the lake, the review

The house at the bottom of the lake: a suggestive image of the film

Let’s open this one review of The house at the bottom of the lake, the new horror by the couple of French directors composed by Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo (their previous films, Inside and Livid were particularly appreciated by critics), focusing on the technical qualities of the movie. The most striking element of The House at the Bottom of the Lake is how this film was almost entirely shot underwater: the difficulties that this type of shooting implies is evident even to those who are not in the trade, but the result obtained by Maury and Baustillo on screen – apart from some somewhat confusing, but often plot-functional sequences – is absolutely perfect. The setting and the atmosphere it transmits are really suitable for a film of this genre; moreover, the choice made to intersperse the shooting of the go pro that the two protagonists carry with them with those made with the camera by the directors (thus not deciding to limit oneself to one of the two modes, as is often done) is functional to carry even more more the viewer in this terrifying underwater world.

The House at the Bottom of the Lake: James Jagger, Camille Rowe in a scene from the film

A winning idea for a horror, which serves to give a unique cut to a genre that has already been explored far and wide, is to combine two sub-genres such as the survival (in this case underwater) and the most classic of ghost stories in a haunted house. The protagonists of this film, in fact, will find themselves exploring a submerged house in the depths of a lake, inside which dark and terrifying presences roam. The fact that the duo of directors and their team have managed to master the techniques of shooting in underwater conditions makes this type of setting the ideal place in which to place a story like this, capable of giving life to situations of very high tension that lovers of the horror genre will appreciate it. Even if the plot limps a bit in some points and some ideas would have deserved a greater study and development, you can overlook these “defects” in the face of what you can get from a visual and atmosphere point of view.

A truly terrifying underwater adventure

The house at the bottom of the lake: a scene from the film

Tina (Camille Rowe) and Ben (James Jagger) are a young couple of lovers of history and technology, both are in fact experts in urbex, that is, the exploration of urban ruins. Right away we realize how the two are very different from each other: he always joking and reckless, completely obsessed with the desire to publish a video that finally manages to reach a million views; she, on the other hand, decidedly more fearful and hesitant, but unable to say no to her boyfriend’s head shots. Tina and Ben, who have embarked on a road trip in Europe to film videos in the most particular locations, are headed to a town in the South of France, where an ancient village was submerged by a lake with the construction of a dam. There they would like to immerse themselves and make underwater shots to what remains of the old houses: it is a pity that, once they arrive there, they are faced with a much more touristy reality than the hidden corner of the world they had imagined. Fortunately, however, they are approached by a local, a certain Pierre, who offers to take them to a branch of the lake unknown to most, in the depths of which there is a submerged house maintained in perfect condition due to some strange environmental condition. Ben can’t believe his luck and drags a reluctant Tina on a sunken adventure that promises truly viral videos.

The House at the Bottom of the Lake: Camille Rowe during a scene from the film

Things, once the two have immersed themselves and reached the house, soon become very strange: the villa in front of them has been completely walled up, the only hole is a window overlooking the attic, through which the two manage to enter. The atmosphere inside is definitely the most disturbing: every object – even the photographs, but also the fabrics, the dolls … – has been perfectly preserved in the water and over time; in the darkness of the corridors, then, there seems to be something disturbing their equipment. Someone is hiding in the darkest corners of the old mansion, and Tina and Ben – as the oxygen in their cylinders is slowly consumed – will realize that, if it was easy to get in, out and escape the presences that haunt them, it will not be. same to you.

Loading... Advertisements The house at the bottom of the lake: a scene

18 best recent horror movies to watch

Fear flows underwater

The house at the bottom of the lake: a sequence

As we said we are dealing with a film that from a technical and visual point of view is particularly impressive and fascinating. As for the development of the plot, however, there are some points where the script falters a bit, especially in the final part. The nature of the presences that populate the house at a certain point becomes clear, but their motivations are only sketched and never really deepened. Of course, it is not necessary – in a film of this genre – that who knows what background is attributed to the monstrous creatures of the moment, in this case, however, it would have been interesting to dwell on certain ideas that are introduced (without making too many spoilers: to which cult Satanic were the owners of the house devoted? How did he make them what they are and what were his precepts?).

The house at the bottom of the lake: a sequence from the film

The director duo choose not to make excessive use of jump scares (which are still present) and to base much of the fear they evoke during the vision on the atmosphere they manage to create by following the two protagonists around the house. When the dark creatures make themselves known, they are given enough space on stage, in some moments their presence works, in others it borders on the grotesque (and here we refer, in particular, to a certain chase sequence. ).

The house at the bottom of the lake: an image

That said, net of some uncertainties in the plot and an in-depth analysis of the protagonists not exactly excellent (both are a bit stereotyped), The house at the bottom of the lake is a horror that we found interesting from many points of view and that will be appreciated. by enthusiasts for its uniqueness.