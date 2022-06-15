Entertainment

The House of Celebrities 2: Daniela Navarro EXPLODES against Niurka in a fight VIRAL | VIDEO

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 44 2 minutes read

Although there have already been some discussions within ‘The House of Celebrities 2‘, now one of the most intense occurred, in which Daniela Navarro exploded against Niurka in a Fight what was done viral because the actresses, in addition to insulting each other, were about to come to blows.

Within the reality show, two sides have already been formed, one led by Niurka and another by Laura Bozzo, for which it is practically impossible for them to agree on something, and it was because of these differences that they have that this Fight which created a very tense atmosphere within the House.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 44 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Zendaya poses in a stunning dress from 1998

7 mins ago

The radical transformation of Ryan Gosling as the Ken of ‘Barbie’: platinum blonde and a more than demanding physical preparation – CINEMABLEND

18 mins ago

Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson, Justin Bieber and other celebrities who suffered bullying and maybe you did not know

29 mins ago

Messi already back at Barcelona

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button