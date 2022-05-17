The House of Celebrities 2: Mayeli Alonso is the first eliminated

The first week of the second season of ‘The House of the Famous’ is giving something to talk about and it is that after Laura Bozzo and Brenda Zambrano they went against Nacho Casano for a ‘macho comment’ against Julia Gama; Nacho was nominated but was saved on Sunday.

Therefore, Toni Costa, Laura Bozzo, Osvaldo Rios and Mayeli Alonso They continued to be nominated, so the public vote would determine who would be eliminated from the first week of the reality show.

The first save was Laura Bozzo, who at the moment of hearing her name was amazed and did not know if she was the one saved or eliminated by emotion but returned home with great joy, while Toni Costa was the next saved.

Laura was impressed to have been the first saved:

Between Osvaldo Rios and Mayeli, this last It was the first eliminated from reality, amid the controversyWell, a few hours ago, it was announced that Daisy Cabral, her former partner, won a lawsuit for breach of contract and Mayeli will have to pay 220 thousand dollars (more than 25 million pesos) for damages and according to ‘Gossip No Like’, Mayeli has not paid, so she would seek to seize her to recover her money and part of the salary she received from the reality show, go to the account she owes.

However, on social networks they consider that the elimination of Lupillo Rivera’s ex is unfair, although the votes showed that he had 33.7% of the votes against him, so he had to leave the reality show.

This Monday of elimination ‘La Jefa’ gave a new rule to the house and mentioned that there will be a ‘spontaneous nomination’.

And moments before the end of the program, the hosts announced that Nacho Casano wanted to talk to ‘La Jefa’ to announce that he wanted to make use of his spontaneous nominationalthough it will be until Tuesday when the actor’s identity and reasons are known.